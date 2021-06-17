Experts in logistics solutions
Choose from a variety of revolutionary transportation and distribution services available with SLFF
Speed Line Freight Forwarding LLC (SLFF) is among the leading companies providing international and local transportation logistics solutions to contractors involved in oil and gas, power and telecommunication projects in the Gulf and the Middle East.
SLFF's transport department offers a wide range of revolutionary transportation and logistics solutions to support its clients' business needs managing any kind of cargo from the smallest most fragile to hazardous to oversized machinery and project cargo.
Support the customer in every step of the supply chain by offering customised logistics concepts from second part logistics to fourth-party logistics is the company's priority, and its logistics solutions professionally manage the transfer of products and information between the dealers and clients, allowing the stakeholders to concentrate on the core job.
SLFF is ISO 9001:2015 / ISO 14001:2015 / OHSAS 45000:2018 certified.
