Experience top quality French education in the heart of Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi empowers students to become leaders and pioneers in their fields.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is multidisciplinary research-led higher education institution that offers the top-ranked Sorbonne University degrees in the heart of Abu Dhabi, which attracts the best students from around the globe seeking the highest quality of education and research.

The university is a symbol of strategic partnerships between France and the UAE and serves as a beacon of knowledge in the UAE and Middle East as a whole.

Since its inauguration in 2006, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has managed to achieve many of its goals that revolved around serving the community and contributing to the development of UAE's education sector, it graduated more than 2,000 calibres that feed into the UAE and Middle East's pool of human capital.

The university was awarded the Best University in Humanities in the Middle East at the first-ever Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019 and offers wide range of undergraduate and postgraduates programmes taught in either English or French by world-renowned academics.

A wide range of scholarships and preferential rates are also available to applicants, including the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Scholarship for Emirati nationals and children of Emirati mothers, which is a full scholarship covering tuition and study-related fees for bachelor degree programmes (and foundation year, if required). International applicants and residents can also benefit from the academic excellence scholarships and preferential rates. This is in addition to a wide range of merit based scholarships for new and continuing students.

All degrees offered at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi are awarded and issued by France, with a wide range of programme offerings in the fields of humanities, sciences, law, languages, management and economics. The degrees are recognised globally and also accredited by UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation.

As Artificial Intelligence is altering the world and revolutionising our modern life, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is now taking part in the advanced research and literature in the field of artificial intelligence through its recently inaugurated Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence Abu Dhabi (SCAI), which also plans to attract world renowned scientists to join in 2021.

In line with the university's philosophy of providing world-class education, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi offers programmes that are designed to enhance professional development and career growth and that are tailored to current market needs. The university therefore recently launched two new undergraduate programmes; a bachelor degree programme in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence, and a bachelor degree programme in Records Management and Archival Science in cooperation with the UAE National Archives.

The university is not only keen on educating students and providing them with the skills needed to empower them to become leaders and pioneers in their fields, but it also offers students a vibrant student life with a wide range of student activities throughout the duration of their study as well as range of career and alumni support services.

Prof. Silvia Serrano

Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is a multidisciplinary research-led institution that is immensely proud to extend Sorbonne University's long history of academic excellence to the Middle East region. We were keen to continue providing the highest quality of education and act as a beacon of knowledge to educate future generations and pave the route to success for them. The university is distinguished by diverse student population of more than 90 nationalities and takes pride in the quality of students it graduates and their contribution to the development of their economies.



STUDENT TESTIMONIAL

Jhasmin Ebrahimnia

Third-year student of Bachelor in Law

"If someone told me four years ago that I would be studying law in my third language (French), which I mastered in just a year, and have the opportunity to learn a fourth language, as well as still being able to work on many initiatives, I would never have believed it. No matter how hard the student journey got, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi never ceased to support me. They have provided so much guidance and support throughout my study, I am forever grateful for my professors and the wonderful staff that made the university feel like a second home."