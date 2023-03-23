Experience The Magic Of Scent

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:16 AM

Hemani is indeed a big name in the world of multi-national businesses, focusing on offering premium natural products to clients globally. Established in 1949, the business has now grown to become a household name in the natural health and wellness industry. The company’s commitment to providing natural products has made it a trusted brand among customers. The products are free of artificial preservatives, colours, and fragrances, making them safe and healthy for consumption.

From natural oils, herbal teas, natural honey, and many more, Hemani is a leading brand in the natural health and wellness industry, among which fragrances forms an enormous part.

Hemani Group is a name synonymous with quality and excellence in the fragrance industry. With a commitment to delivering the finest quality fragrances, Hemani Group has established itself as a top-notch fragrance manufacturer in Pakistan.

Zohair Hemani, director, Hemani Group; Shafaat Ali, Naveed Raza, Aijaz Aslam, Shadab Khan, Wasim Badami, Ali Abbas Khaku, director, Hemani Group and Arsalan Shah at the star-studded launch of Hemani Fragrance’s exclusive Cricket Perfumes.

Serene oasis of fragrances

Hemani House of Fragrances specialises in offering a wide selection of perfumes to satisfy every person’s specific tastes and preferences. It provides a comprehensive selection of fragrances for every occasion and personality, including exquisite oriental attars, breathtaking perfumes, engaging body sprays, mesmerising body mists, sensitive kids’ scents, and ground-breaking sports fragrances.

The company takes pride in being the first high-tech, state-of-the-art perfume factory in Pakistan. The team of experts works with the world’s best perfumers to produce scents that uphold the highest standards of perfection.

The company has constantly evolved and is staying ahead of the competition by providing excellent products.

With a strong presence in the Middle East, Europe, and North America, Hemani House of Fragrances has built a strong reputation for its high-quality products and excellent customer service.

Fakhar-e-Alam

Stellar celebrity collection

The Hemani Group is renowned for its exceptional perfumes, and its collaboration with some of Pakistan’s most prominent personalities has further boosted its reputation. The Hemani House of Fragrance celebrity collection is an exceptional range of fragrances that embody the personalities of the celebrities they represent.

The collection includes the fragrance lines of Wasim Badami, Hareem Farooq, Aijaz Aslam, Nadia Hussain, Fakhar-e-Alam, child star Ahmed Shah, Shafaat Ali, well-known cricketers Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim and Sana Mir, and Farhan Ali Waris, with more celebrities in the pipeline.

In addition to its line of celebrity fragrances, Hemani Group collaborated with Fakhar-e-Alam and launched Squad, Pakistan’s first sports fragrance line. The brand caters to the needs of sports enthusiasts, offering them a range of fragrances that are perfect for before, during, and after-sport activities. So, whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of a particular celebrity, Hemani Group has a fragrance that’s perfect for you.

Boosting confidence

Fragrance is a personal expression of one’s style and personality. It’s not just an accessory, but an essential element that can make a world of difference in how you feel and present yourself to the world.

Hence, the team at Hemani House of Fragrance designs unique scents that are crafted using premium ingredients and irresistible notes. Each fragrance is an exquisite blend that evokes emotions and leaves a lasting impression on others.

The company offer a wide range of fragrances, inspiring and uplifting your mood, leaving you with an enticing experience. Whether you’re looking for a fresh fragrance for everyday wear or an elegant scent for a special occasion, Hemani House of Fragrance has got you covered.

These unique fragrances are available on WB by Hemani’s 40 retail stores across Pakistan, and its kiosk in Dubai. To order your choice of scent online, visit www.hemaniherbals.com.

You can also order online on Noon and Amazon.

Kiosk Address: Second floor, near Home Centre, Oasis Shopping Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.