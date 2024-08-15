Expanding to Cover New Markets

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy during a meeting with MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group India and other officials at Chennai recently.

Prominent hypermarket & shopping mall owner, LuLu Group India is set to expand its presence across India with new shopping malls, hypermarkets and food processing centres coming up in various states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir.

M A Yusuff Ali, Chairman of LuLu Group India recently had a series of meetings in this regard with various state Government officials and Chief Ministers including MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat.

Shopping Mall in Ahmedabad

LuLu is planning to construct what is termed one of the largest shopping malls in India in Ahmedabad, at an estimated cost of ₹ (Rupees) 4,000 crore. It has already acquired the land on SP Ring Road in Chandkheda through an auction by Ahmedabad Municipal Council.

The construction for the proposed shopping mall is expected to begin soon, said Yusuff Ali. “The shopping mall project alone will create direct and indirect employment for more than 7,500 people”.

During the India UAE Business Summit held on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Yusuff Ali said, “The relationship and friendship between India and UAE are historical and it is strengthening day by day. The visits of The President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE have taken this relationship totally to a new level further boosting the investments and business partnerships”.

“Apart from the shopping mall, we are working together with the UAE Government to set up Asia’s biggest food park in Gujarat, where we will have our food processing and logistic centre,” added Yusuff Ali. Projects in Tamil Nadu Highlighting about the investments in Tamil Nadu, Yusuff Ali said: “We are coming up with shopping malls and hypermarkets across the State. Our team is working with authorities to finalise the locations in Chennai. LuLu currently has one hypermarket in Coimbatore which was opened last year. Elsewhere, the group is already setting up fruit and vegetable sourcing and export hubs in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh which will further boost the local agri-sector. LuLu Group India currently has malls in seven Indian cities — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Triprayar and Palakkad with next malls set to open soon in Kozhikode and Kottayam this year itself.

“Our strategy is to firmly expand in existing markets while tapping new avenues in the retail, hospitality and food processing sectors across India” concludes Yusuff Ali.