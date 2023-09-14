Expand Your Journey To International Living

Explore the benefits of European residency in Spain and Malta, guided by the expertise of David Regueiro Santalla, Chief Operating Officer of Latitude Group

David Regueiro Santalla, Chief Operating Officer of Latitude Group

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM

What makes Spain such a perfect base in Europe?

Spain is not just an ideal location to holiday. It is a year-round destination. There is far more to see and do on the Iberian peninsula and its islands than top up your tan. Spanish residency means European residency. You can travel around the 27 countries of the EU Schengen Area with a Spanish Golden Visa. It’s also a work permit if you want to operate your business from a Spanish address. Most of our clients invest in Spanish commercial properties. This guarantees a return and a buyback option. You can stroll the cobbled streets of beautifully preserved cities.

You’re a Spaniard. Which city or region would you recommend most for foreign entrepreneurs and why?

Foodies can feast on the culinary delights served up by Michelin-starred chefs. There’s a greater stars-to-people ratio in the north of Spain. The gastronomic hot spots are in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

If you love cities, you will feel at home in the likes of Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and Valencia. Rural lovers can find the Great Outdoors on their doorstep in unspoilt Asturias.

My home province of Galicia is also green and pleasant. You can hike here, including trekking the world-famous Camino de Santiago.

The southerly and easterly Costas offer pleasant weather all year round. Head here if you’re looking for holiday-brochure Spain and larger expat communities.

What are the major benefits of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?

Becoming a Malta Permanent Resident plants you in the heart of Europe. Malta has been a member of the EU since 2004 and a Schengen Area country since 2007. As a result, you and your family can enjoy visa-free travel throughout the Schengen Zone.

You can also secure an indefinite stay in Malta. Residency is for life. As the Maltese Government is pro-business, it’s easy to set up a company in Malta. If you choose to live in Malta, you will be residing in one of the safest countries in Europe.

How does Malta’s exceptional investment naturalisation compare to other CBI programmes worldwide?

The €750,000 price tag makes Malta one of the most expensive citizenship-by-investment programmes, although it’s a bargain compared to the €3-million-priced Austrian CBI. Yet a processing time of 16-18 months is on the long side.

But the benefits are worth the cost as the Maltese passport is one of the world’s strongest. You can use it for visa-free access to 187 countries. That gives you a wider global reach than Caribbean citizenship. The excellent schools and healthcare available to Maltese citizens are further pluses.

