Exciting Times Ahead

Exhibitions to enhance local and global partnerships between the public and private sector

More than 1,200 companies from 55 countries will take part in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) which will run from October 5 to 7 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the exhibition plays a crucial role in increasing the private sector’s contribution to clean and renewable energy sectors, green buildings, and smart cities. Now in its 23rd year, the event will bring together experts, specialists, solution providers, investors, decision-makers, and consumers from the public and private sectors in energy, water, electricity, oil, gas, and the environment.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS said that the exhibition’s success in attracting international companies from public and private sectors make it the largest of its kind in the region.

“WETEX and DSS support the fourth principle of the Eight Principles for Governance and Government in Dubai which states that ‘Dubai’s growth is driven by three factors: a credible, resilient and excellent government; an active, fair and open private sector; and public and government-owned flagship companies that compete globally.,” said Al Tayer.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), said WETEX highlights vital issues influencing the energy sector besides showcasing innovative solutions and best practices to support the energy transition to renewables. “As the integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we will focus on educating visitors about energy trends and build dialogue around them,” he said.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said this year’s WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important platform for Masdar to showcase how advances in technology and efficiencies in manufacturing have made renewable energy more accessible and affordable for all. “Sustainability and technological advancements are key pillars at DP World, UAE Region,” said Ahmad Al Haddad, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World - UAE Region.

“Events like these have enabled us to build on core principles and showcase cutting-edge technologies and initiatives for environmental sustainability, and are integral to serve the sustainable future,” he said.