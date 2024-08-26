Exciting New Leadership

Sharon Davis, Principal, Al Basma British School

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM

The Al Basma British School(ABBS) community is excited about the year ahead.

The school recently announced the appointment of Sharon Davis as its new Principal. She brings with her a wealth of experience from her leadership of schools in the UK and the UAE. Her commitment to fostering an inclusive and nurturing educational environment where each child is nurtured to succeed in their chosen field, whether that be academic, sporting or developing other talents, is perfectly in tune with the ABBS ethos.

“I am thrilled to join Al Basma British School and contribute to its already vibrant and inclusive community,” Davis said. “Our goal is to further develop the learning environment where every student feels valued and supported, and where they all excel in their areas of talent.” The senior leadership team has a collective goal to build on the great successes already made. There are also some fabulous new additions to the Senior Leadership Team including some much-loved staff returning such as Jayne as Head of FS and Sean Doherty as VP/Head of secondary; some new additions and some much-loved existing team members remaining. The school offers a British curriculum delivered by experienced and highly trained English educators. Al Basma is renowned for its broad and balanced curriculum, designed to cater to the diverse needs and interests of its students. The school offers a range of enrichment opportunities that extend beyond traditional classroom learning, including extracurricular activities, cultural experiences, and leadership programmes. These programmes are crafted to help students explore their passions and develop a well-rounded skill set. They are also looking to broaden their offerings of GCSEs, A-Levels and BTECs to meet the passions of the students.

One of the hallmarks of Al Basma British School is its emphasis on being the heart of the community. The school prides itself on fostering strong relationships with students, parents, and residents. The school community looks forward to an exciting year ahead, filled with opportunities for growth, learning, and achievement. Al Basma British School continues to be a beacon of educational excellence and a cherished part of the Bahya community, reflecting its commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.