Excellence in Education and Innovation

Empowering tomorrow's leaders with state-of-the-art programmes and a vision for the future of business and finance education, Umm Al Quwain University, highlights the guiding principles of the institution

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 12:11 PM

Give us an outline of Umm Al Quwain University (UAQU) and the professional degree programs offered as well as key developments.

UAQU is a leading academic institution in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Across our four colleges of Law, Mass Communication, Arts and Science, and Business Administration, we are fully committed to academic excellence and the cultivation of professional expertise for our graduates. Currently, we are in the process of getting approval for accreditation for a range of new programs at our College of Business Administration, such as degrees in Digital Marketing and Business Information Systems, as well as introducing Entrepreneurship and Sustainable and Strategic Management. These new programmes are part of our efforts to emphasize the future challenges businesses and the economy face concerning sustainability, digitalisation and the need for innovative solutions. All of our programmes are CAA accredited and are offered in our brand-new campus with state-of-the-art facilities.

Dr. Chris Rauch, Dean of the College of Business Administration

How do you ensure that the curriculum remains relevant and up to date in a rapidly changing economic environment?

Keeping our curriculum relevant is something we continuously pursue, mainly through two channels. First, we instantaneously add the latest scientific findings to whatever course or subject area they are related to. An example is the continuous update of our finance courses by including the recently emerging plethora of studies on the impact of Web3 technology on capital markets. Second, we try and keep our finger on the pulse of the business landscape and economic environment. Through close relationships with industry partners, we ensure that our students are equipped with the latest applied knowledge and skills required in the rapidly changing economic landscape.

How would you ensure that students are adequately prepared for the professional demands to future-proof their careers?

There are two guiding principles across all our educational programs: First, we make our students ‘desk-ready’ by ensuring they possess state-of-the-art skills and knowledge along with all necessary soft skills, technical know-how, and even their industries’ ‘languages’, to make their transition into young professionals as smooth as possible. Second, we ‘future-proof’ their careers by emphasising the development of critical and innovative thinking and highlighting the future challenges that await them in their fields of work. This is why, for example, our new Management programme will emphasise Sustainability and ESG principles, as these are the topics businesses must embrace to be successful in the future.

Does the University engage with stakeholders, such as alumni and industry professionals, to enhance the University's reputation to facilitate meaningful partnerships? Give us a brief account.

Yes, we maintain a robust alumni network and collaborate closely with industry professionals through advisory boards, guest lectures, and industry partnerships. Currently, we are in the process of launching our in-house think tank and knowledge hub 'The Centre for Future Economy' in which we aim to connect academia, industry and the government to jointly work on solving problems related to the future-based economy, such as sustainability-related matters. This exchange allows us not only to contribute our academic expertise to these ‘real world’ issues but also to benefit from our stakeholders’ expertise in improving our academic work – and offering great placement opportunities for our students.

Prof. Galal Hatem, Chancellor of Umm Al Quwain University

What is the strength of the faculty, and what are your graduation rates each year?

Our faculty comprises experienced and highly qualified educators and researchers. Each is a specialist in their field, and we as an institution aim to provide them with the best possible environment for their lectures and studies. One example of that is maintaining a low student-to-faculty ratio with small class sizes to ensure personalised attention and effective learning. Luckily, and as a result of this individual attention and the admirable commitment our faculty members have to our students, our drop-out rates are extremely low and we have near-perfect records of students graduating within their predefined study periods.

Do you have a plan to expand or enrol more students in the coming years?

First and foremost, we plan on further strengthening our levels of academic excellence, and to provide the highest level of education to our students. Quality over quantity is the motto. Our expansion plans are therefore carefully geared towards offering programmes that, on one hand, address the needs and demands of the economy and the UAE job market, and on the other hand, programmes that complement our current offerings in a meaningful way. Our upcoming programmes in Digital Marketing, Business Information Systems, Entrepreneurship and Sustainable and Strategic Management are great examples of that.

Do you offer scholarships?

Absolutely! We are fully dedicated to making education affordable and accessible. Part of that commitment is offering scholarships to deserving students based on various criteria, including academic performance. We also provide financial aid for students in need of support or flexible payment options to not let financial burdens be an obstacle to receiving a great education.

In your opinion, what is the scope of business management and finance studies in the years to come?

We believe that the scope of business management and finance studies is evolving rapidly, and technological advancements and societal changes are creating new opportunities and challenges. Take, for example, digital transformation and the most recent exponential gains in AI technology, or ethical considerations with the ever-growing need to create sustainable business models. All areas of a business are impacted by it, and managers are going to have to learn how to navigate those challenges. We embrace our job as an educational institution to play a crucial role in preparing students to excel in this rapidly evolving landscape.