Exceeding Expectations

Living up to its billing as a provider of mesmerising solutions, Khansaheb’s has added another feather to its illustrious cap with the One Za’abeel project

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:23 AM

Khansaheb’s interior division has been entrusted to deliver this highly important and challenging iconic project, which will see the fitting out of the world’s longest cantilever link bridge, spanning the hotel and residential towers of the One Za’abeel development.

Sitting 100m above the ground, ‘The Link’ is a 226m long suspended structure, 18m high, which will offer spectacular 360-degree views of Dubai, from it’s five levels of fine dining restaurants, luxury hospitality and entertainment venues. It will also feature an observation deck, gym, spa, pool, banquet hall, and a rooftop terrace.

The project comprises packages one and two — ID fit-out works to link bridge connecting the hotel and residential towers. Package one consists of the complete interior fit-out works to four celebrity restaurants, show kitchens, bathrooms and associated areas, totalling approximately 2,000m2 spread across two floors with an integral feature staircase linking them together. Also included is the fit-out to the pool deck interface areas located on the bridge roof, consisting of a further restaurant, relaxation areas, external bar, VIP and lounge areas.

Package two consists of the complete interior fit-out works to one Mezze restaurant, Bridge of Love, all day dining restaurant, hotel reception and lobby and public toilets, spread across the second and third floors in the link bridge, totalling approximately 3,500m2.

The project team is led by the client Ithra Dubai, with Alec, MACE project management and WSP Middle East as engineers Ross Trivett, General Manager, Khansaheb Interiors, stated : “For Khansaheb to be selected to deliver this important and challenging project once again demonstrates the trust and belief that clients have in our ability to deliver projects under such demanding quality and time parameters, whilst achieving exceptional levels of quality required within such an iconic development.”

The project is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.