Ever-Lasting Ties

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman — ITL Cosmos Group

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman of ITL Cosmos, believes that the centuries old bond between the UAE and India continues to grow stronger and deeper each day

Dr. Ram Buxani is a living landmark of determination and an ode to the power of dreams. To talk to him is to take a walk down memory lane of the history of the UAE and the strength of relations between India, his motherland, and his adopted home, the UAE. His life and experiences present an interesting take on a sense of belonging and the spirit of acceptance. Though his roots are in India, his heart ebbs and flows with the sands of the region he has come to call home since landing on its shores 62 years ago as an 18-year-old with no money and a heart full of dreams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, meets Dr. Ram Buxani at his palace

Vision for the next decade

On the subject of the vision for India in the coming decade, Dr. Buxani said that one needs to take a step back and look at the history of India from 7,000 years ago and the Indus Valley Civilisation, which laid the foundation of India. Coming back to the present, he said that with our new leadership, the future looks bright not just for the next decade but for many years to come. All sections of the society are being represented and their hopes, dreams and goals are being met through the commitment of the present government.

Dr. Ram Buxani meets India Prime Minster Narendra Modi during his visit to UAE in 2015.From left: T.P. Seetharaman, former Ambassador of India to the UAE, Narendra Modi, Anurag Bhushan, former Consul General of India to Dubai, and Dr. Ram Buxani

India-UAE relations

Having lived in the UAE for more than six decades, Dr. Buxani said that during the last six to seven years since India Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the relations between the UAE and India have been heartening. However, he said that, the relations between the two nations are deep-rooted in time, as Indians have been living in and visiting the region for more than 200 years. People from India, first came to this region from Sindh to do business, and hired pearl divers from the local community in Dubai and other parts of the region, during the summer months, to bring in pearls and oysters, which would then be traded in Mumbai, India. He said that it was the vision and foresight of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum, grandfather of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, that led to the Indian pearl divers coming and settling in Dubai. That means that the attachment of Indians with the region is not a new thing, it goes back to the era of pearl diving and it will continue for generations.

Dr. Buxani was very appreciative of the lengths to which the UAE government has always gone to make all the nationalities living here feel at home. He pointed out that all the countries of the world create infrastructure to benefit their own people. But, he says, the UAE is an exception in the sense that it has built infrastructure and developed itself to suit the needs of foreigners and expats. "Nowhere else in the world will you find such an example. This is a land of tolerance and acceptance and pluralism, the like of which is very rare and is in so much need especially in our present situation. Millions of people come here for a few weeks or months and they end up staying here."

"I wish for a better future filled with prosperity and success for India on the 73rd Republic Day. I hope that the people of both countries have a great future. At the same time, we have to be responsible to both the countries, the Indian expats living here need to be true to their roots and to the vision of the country they are living here and this should not be short-lived. Our sincerity and commitment should be dedicated to the country that has given so much to us."