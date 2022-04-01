Essential parameters for a healthy life

MBBS, MD, FRCOG (UK), MRCOG (UK), Specialist OB and GYN at JTS Medical Centre, shares health and wellness recommendations for women

By Dr Usha Suresh Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 11:32 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:14 PM

Women's bodies go through subtle and significant changes, such as the onset of adolescence, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause, and often keep their health as the least priority due to the many other demands on their time. An obstetrician and gynecologist has an essential role in a women's life, helping her through the challenges by providing comprehensive, compassionate care. Some health and wellness recommendations that women need to incorporate into their lives are mentioned below:

Exercise regularly: Exercising can be fun and social. Consider dedicating atleast 20-30 minutes a day for at least five days a week. It improves overall health and general well-being, helps weight control, boosts mood, and promotes better sleep.

Healthy dietary habits: Follow a healthy eating pattern that you can stick to long-term rather than trendy diets. You may consider dietician support if you have any particular health goals.

Manage stress: Stress is a normal part of life. Stress relief comes in various forms. For example, you may meditate or spend time on a hobby.

Consult your OB and GYN: From adolescence to old age, women may have various health concerns that an obstetrician and gynecologist can address. Girls as young as 15 should start visiting a gynecologist to better manage their health.

In adolescence, common gynecological problems include painful periods, heavy periods, menstrual irregularities, polycystic ovaries, abnormal vaginal discharge and urinary complaints.

In young adulthood, OB and GYN manages and treats pre-pregnancy counseling, pregnancy and childbirth, birth control, infertility, menstrual cycle irregularities, urinary tract infections, painful intercourse, endometriosis, abnormal vaginal discharge, and PCOD.

In old age women, urinary incontinence, uterovaginal prolapse is treated by gynecologists apart from other health concerns.

Schedule preventive health and wellness checkups: Mentioned below are recommended checkups as part of women health and wellness:

HPV vaccinations: to protect from genital warts and cervical cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV): two-dose for age nine through 14 and a three-dose for age 15 through 45

•Pap smear for cervical cancer screening: from the age of 21-29, every three years

•Pap Smear plus HPV testing: for age 30 through 65 — every three to five years

•Women above 65 years do not require screening if their previous smears were negative. However, any abnormal smears need further evaluation and more frequent reviews.

In mid-age, all women should be familiar with the known benefits, limitations of cancer screenings and consider mammograms and cancer screening as per the screening guidelines

Women should also be educated about perimenopause, menopause, risk of osteoporosis, emphasising regular health checkups, and adopting a healthy lifestyle.