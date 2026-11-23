The construction industry continues to play an important role in economic development across the Middle East, supported by investments in infrastructure, residential developments and commercial projects. As the sector expands, demand for reliable building systems, efficient water management solutions and established supply networks remains essential to supporting new developments.

Against this backdrop, Big 5 Global continues to serve as an important meeting point for the international construction industry. For ESPA, the exhibition has been a longstanding part of our regional engagement, allowing us to connect with customers, strengthen business relationships and showcase our products to industry professionals.

As a manufacturer of pumps and water management solutions, ESPA operates across three principal market segments: projects, retail and swimming pools. Over the years, we have built a strong position in these sectors through an extensive portfolio of project references, established distribution networks and a continued focus on product quality and service.

Our participation in Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from November 23 to 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 3, Stand 3A151, will also see the introduction of our new ESPA Leader range, further strengthening our product portfolio and reflecting our continued commitment to innovation and the markets we serve.

Connecting the construction industry

Now in its 47th edition, Big 5 Global brings together manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, developers and construction professionals from around the world. The exhibition covers a broad range of sectors, including building materials, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, HVACR, glass technology, construction machinery and digital construction.

For companies operating across multiple markets, the exhibition provides an opportunity to understand industry requirements, introduce products and engage directly with customers and business partners.

This is particularly relevant to ESPA, as our UAE-based subsidiary oversees operations across 33 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. Managing such a diverse regional business gives us valuable insights into the requirements of different markets. Big 5 Global provides an opportunity to meet customers and business partners from these regions, present our product range and discuss its applications across various projects. The exhibition remains an important platform for maintaining our regional presence and strengthening relationships across the markets we serve.

The UAE’s growing role in international trade

Dubai’s position as an international trading centre has been an important factor in the development of businesses serving the wider region. Its geographical location, logistics infrastructure and connectivity provide access to major markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) have further strengthened trade relationships, improved market access and reduced barriers to international commerce.

For manufacturers such as ESPA, these developments create opportunities to serve a wider customer base while maintaining an established regional presence. With major economies such as India and China, alongside the growing markets of Africa, connected through international trade routes, the UAE remains strategically important for businesses operating across these regions.

We are also exploring opportunities to expand our local operations through the assembly and manufacturing of components and products in the UAE. The country’s investor-friendly business environment, clear regulatory framework and supportive economic policies make it an attractive destination for such investments.

Having witnessed Dubai’s development over the past three decades, we have seen how the city’s construction landscape and infrastructure have changed. The growth of residential communities, commercial districts and major infrastructure projects reflects the scale of investment that has shaped the UAE’s construction industry.

ESPA has established a strong footprint across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific, but the UAE remains a particularly significant market for us. Our products are installed in numerous villas, residential communities and high-rise developments across the country.

I still recall Dubai’s skyline more than three decades ago, when landmarks such as the World Trade Centre and the Hilton Hotel stood out. Today, the city has undergone a remarkable transformation, and it is rewarding to see ESPA products associated with many of its major developments. Our project references include Al Wasl Tower, Sky Views Tower, Sobha high-rise developments, Arabian Ranches, Miral assets, Ciel Tower, City Walk and the Emirates SkyCargo building, among others.

It is this continued development, together with the country’s international business connections, that makes Dubai an important location for Big 5 Global.

Strengthening partnerships across regional markets

A key part of ESPA’s regional business has been the relationships we have developed with distributors and partners across different markets. These partnerships are important not only for product distribution but also for understanding local requirements, providing customer support and maintaining service standards.

Our partners include M.A.H.Y. Khoory Group in the UAE, Samnan in Saudi Arabia, Kuwaiti Suppliers in Kuwait, Rodha Khalid in Qatar and Amwaj (Fakhro Group) in Bahrain. Beyond these established relationships, we work with partners across the wider GCC, CIS countries, India and other markets in Asia-Pacific.

Each market has its own requirements, whether in terms of project specifications, customer expectations or distribution channels. Working closely with established local partners allows us to respond to these differences while maintaining consistent product and service standards.

At Big 5 Global 2026, ESPA will once again participate with a substantial exhibition stand, where we look forward to presenting our products and engaging with existing and potential customers.

Our commitment to the market has remained consistent over the years: providing quality products, reliable service and economical prices. These principles continue to guide our operations and our relationships with customers and partners.

For me, ESPA’s success goes beyond its position in the market. From a medium-sized organisation, we have grown into an established industry player in the Middle East, supported by a commitment to product innovation and the relationships we have built over more than three decades.

Our people and partners have played an important role in this journey. Their dedication has helped us build lasting relationships with customers, while our presence across industry platforms, media and professional networks has strengthened our visibility and reputation.

Equally important is our responsibility to the communities in which we operate. We believe business success should also be measured by the positive impact an organisation creates. This includes investing in employee training, skills development and upskilling, as well as supporting charitable initiatives and social causes. These efforts remain an important part of our identity and our approach to long-term growth.

As the construction sector develops across the UAE and neighbouring markets, we believe exhibitions such as Big 5 Global will remain relevant for bringing the industry together, encouraging business discussions and supporting long-term commercial relationships.

— Dr Neelivethil Rajeev is the Managing Director of ESPA for the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. He has been associated with the Spanish pump and water management solutions manufacturer for more than three decades.