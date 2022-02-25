Epitome of professionalism

Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO at MHD ACERE, has revolutionised the family business with his enterprising spirit and can-do attitude

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:56 AM

Highly professional and enterprising is how most people describe Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, the bold, young man who has within a short time of his joining the family business, made his mark and established his pedigree on the business horizon of Oman.

Mohsin has proven to be just as disciplined, just as hard working, just as far-sighted, and just as dynamic as his legendary grandfather, the late Mohsin Haider Darwish, in learning the nuances of the automotive industry, by working with various stakeholders in order to bring synergies for operational efficiencies.

Since becoming the youngest CEO of the automotive, construction equipment and renewable energy (ACERE) cluster of the Mohsin Haider Darwish Group — listed in the Top 100 Forbes family-owned businesses in 2021— he has been actively involved in taking the successful company to even greater heights. He has been instrumental in the rapid rise of MG Motors in the Sultanate to third place as per the Middle East Automotive Council (MEAC) report. Mohsin has also set up eight new sales facilities and 12 after-sales facilities for businesses across different locations in Oman.

Overcoming challenges

Realising the need for technology and digital revolution, Mohsin launched e-commerce operations for MG Motors, enabling consumers to purchase a car simply in three clicks. Another jewel in the crown is the setting up of the electric vehicle (EV) and solar panel sub-division, the first of its kind in Oman. He has already partnered with a renowned company for electric vehicle charging stations and is paving the way for the entry of EVs into the market. Mohsin has also successfully launched McLaren automotive at the brand’s state-of-the-art showroom in the capital. He also brought in top brands such as XCMG, Weir Trio, Varta battery, Hongqi Cars, Scorpion Automotive and Ironman4x4 to name a few.

Promoting local talent

A strong supporter of local talent, Mohsin has streamlined and made transparent the hiring process within the ACERE vertical, providing many opportunities to the talented Omani’s in the country. He is also spearheading the MHD Training Institute and looking to provide technical and non-technical courses to enhance the capabilities of Omanis in the workplace.

Multiple ventures

Mohsin has launched MHD Leasing LLC, which caters to hassle-free rental of a wide range of vehicles from entry-level sedans to premium brands and leasing of commercial vehicles. Under Mohsin's leadership, MHD ACERE has also launched ‘Auto Expert’, an advanced diagnostic training and development centre, which has become a one-stop-shop for scheduled maintenance, service and repairs of all kinds of vehicles. They provide premium off-roading products from Ironman 4×4 and car care products from Autoglym along with offering car valeting and detailing services.

Health services

Healthcare is another area that he focused his attention on, partnering with top international brands in the sector. Among the medical aids and services MHD ACERE’s newly created HospiCare division supplies to hospitals in Oman are operation room surgical equipment by Spark Meditech Pvt. Ltd, critical care emergency devices by Comen, healthcare communication systems by SchrackSeconet AG, a wide range of ultrasound imaging devices from Fujifilm Sonosite, intra-aortic balloon (IAB) catheters, hernia repair meshes and double pump RF from Insightra Medical, Inc.

Global recognition

He has been recognised by various organisations for his remarkable work. Among the citations he has received are 100 Most Influential CEOs in Oman by the Oman Economic Review in November 2020; Emerging Business Leader of the Year at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards (AIWA) 2020; Leaders of Tomorrow by CHRO Asia and the World HRD Congress, Award for Outstanding Achievement in the CEO Middle East Awards 2021 by the CEO Today Magazine, Diamond level winner of the Professional Award 2021 by Harvard Business Council, New York, and GCC Young Achievers 2021, by Arabian Business.