Epitome Of Learning

With a continued focus on stimulating all aspects of its students the institution has seen the fruits of its endeavours through shining results

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

JSS International School

JSS International School is proud to be introduced as a ‘sustainable eco-school’ committed to SDGs, a green curriculum, and its ‘Our Generation’ initiatives like self-directed professional development. The school has made learning visible through MLV programmes, technologically-enabled knowledge transmission through applied knowledge, speaking school initiatives, open mics, parent collaboration projects, green passbooks, university connect programmes and a plethora of seminars and workshops conducted by academicians, entrepreneurs, industry experts and professional counsellors.

At JSS International, a student-oriented learning environment based on technological advancements encourages students to cultivate a habit of creative thinking, reading literacy, innovation and a desire to excel at every level. A blended curriculum, design-based on PYP and EYFS in kindergarten train the school’s young learners to be exploratory research guides. An amalgamation of a rich culture, blended learning, modern technology and metacognition enables all students to become future-ready, resilient, critical thinkers and life-long learners.

JSSIS continues to be guided by a vibrant learning framework based on OECD Learning Compass 2030 that outlines competencies needed by students for their robust and successful development in 2030 and beyond.

The strong partnership between students, parents and teachers has helped the school achieve outstanding results and accolades in both academic and co-curricular activities. Several students of JSSIS have etched their names in the Guinness World Records, won the Hamdan Award for academic excellence, published their own books, and brought laurels to the school. JSSIS provides not only state-of-the-art facilities, but also abundant opportunity for sports and cultural activities. Coding, Expressive Art, Music, Dance, Artistic Yoga, P.E., community outreach programmes, initiatives to combat climate change and mindfulness programmes are blended in learning module to guarantee profound learning and well-being of not only all the budding leaders and their families, but also the wider community. JSS Enrichment Programmes include FI in schools, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Programme, Gavel Club, Personality Development club and Commerce club.

Board Results: JSSIS has produced excellent results in ICSE and ISC 2022 examinations, with a class average of 90.8 per cent and 88.9 per cent respectively. The school has been the UAE topper in ICSE examinations for the fourth consecutive year with a top score of 99.4 per cent. The topper from JSS International School stood third in the All-India merit list.

JSS Private School

It is that time of the year when JSSPS celebrates the Republic Day of India, its motherland, from its second home - the UAE. It is also that time of the year when the institution starts reflecting afresh about the possibilities of tomorrow as one of the fastest growing and futuristic trendsetters of education in Dubai.

One of the first things the school does during this exercise is to evaluate itself against the most critical questions of our times. Questions that will be at the epicentre of its growth as a thriving learning community. Let’s look at some of those thought- provoking questions posed by the community of visionary leaders at JSSPS, dedicated teachers, committed parents and curious students.

How do we get to the roots of the fundamental ingredients of the cosmic soup?

How do we live in an age of bewilderment, when the old stories have lost their shine and the new ones are still emerging?

As the ever-expanding pace of change keeps increasing, how do we define the very meaning of ‘Being Human’?

How do we resolve the challenge of ‘Knowledge illusion’ wherein we think we know a lot, even though individually we know very little, because we treat knowledge in the minds of others as if it were our own?

How do we counter the constant threat of ‘Attention Merchants’, wherein we become their product not the consumers?

Consolidation-Coordination-Compassion is the theme for this year at JSSPS. To survive and flourish, there is a need for mental flexibility and emotional balance. To consolidate its efforts, work with co-ordination and support each other with compassion.

It gives the school immense pleasure to share that its students are already reaping the benefits of this focus, as is evidenced with some of their most spectacular recent achievements:

JSSPS students came out with flying colours in the CBSE Grade 10 exams of 2022 with 99.4 per cent, making them the UAE Toppers.

JSSPS was selected as one of the ‘Top 20 Schools’ in the UAE taking the International Benchmarking Test, ASSET with one student emerging as Asset UAE topper

The school was the proud winners of the ‘Abu Dhabi Designer of the Year’ award at the first Junk Kouture World Finals 2022, powered by Etihad Airways

JSSPS students bagged the prestigious UAE Hackathon 5.0 award

JSSPS was also selected as one of the top three finalists under ‘The Global High School’ category with 829 entries for the Zayed Sustainable Prize 2023

Celebrating the spirt of India, the students of JSSPS participated in the prestigious 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Students were enlightened by the motivational speech of the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. The school vows to continue to be inspired by ‘Weniger aber besser’ (Less but better) in its focus towards excellence, sustainable growth and compassion.

Keeping in line with UAE’s progressive vision for 2023, both the schools have also planned different activities on the themes of sustainability and combating climate changes. Furthermore, both JSSIS and JSSPS continue to maintain their respective KHDA rating as ‘Very Good’.