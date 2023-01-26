Epitome Of Learning

Integrative health and wellness, a unique approach that neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternate therapies uncritically, presents a balanced approach and helps facilitate the body’s innate healing response
JSS International School
JSS International School is proud to be introduced as a ‘sustainable eco-school’ committed to SDGs, a green curriculum, and its ‘Our Generation’ initiatives like self-directed professional development. The school has made learning visible through MLV programmes, technologically-enabled knowledge transmission through applied knowledge, speaking school initiatives, open mics, parent collaboration projects, green passbooks, university connect programmes and a plethora of seminars and workshops conducted by academicians, entrepreneurs, industry experts and professional counsellors.
At JSS International, a student-oriented learning environment based on technological advancements encourages students to cultivate a habit of creative thinking, reading literacy, innovation and a desire to excel at every level. A blended curriculum, design-based on PYP and EYFS in kindergarten train the school’s young learners to be exploratory research guides. An amalgamation of a rich culture, blended learning, modern technology and metacognition enables all students to become future-ready, resilient, critical thinkers and life-long learners.
JSSIS continues to be guided by a vibrant learning framework based on OECD Learning Compass 2030 that outlines competencies needed by students for their robust and successful development in 2030 and beyond.
The strong partnership between students, parents and teachers has helped the school achieve outstanding results and accolades in both academic and co-curricular activities. Several students of JSSIS have etched their names in the Guinness World Records, won the Hamdan Award for academic excellence, published their own books, and brought laurels to the school. JSSIS provides not only state-of-the-art facilities, but also abundant opportunity for sports and cultural activities. Coding, Expressive Art, Music, Dance, Artistic Yoga, P.E., community outreach programmes, initiatives to combat climate change and mindfulness programmes are blended in learning module to guarantee profound learning and well-being of not only all the budding leaders and their families, but also the wider community. JSS Enrichment Programmes include FI in schools, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Programme, Gavel Club, Personality Development club and Commerce club.
Board Results: JSSIS has produced excellent results in ICSE and ISC 2022 examinations, with a class average of 90.8 per cent and 88.9 per cent respectively. The school has been the UAE topper in ICSE examinations for the fourth consecutive year with a top score of 99.4 per cent. The topper from JSS International School stood third in the All-India merit list.
JSS Private School
It is that time of the year when JSSPS celebrates the Republic Day of India, its motherland, from its second home - the UAE. It is also that time of the year when the institution starts reflecting afresh about the possibilities of tomorrow as one of the fastest growing and futuristic trendsetters of education in Dubai.
One of the first things the school does during this exercise is to evaluate itself against the most critical questions of our times. Questions that will be at the epicentre of its growth as a thriving learning community. Let’s look at some of those thought- provoking questions posed by the community of visionary leaders at JSSPS, dedicated teachers, committed parents and curious students.
Consolidation-Coordination-Compassion is the theme for this year at JSSPS. To survive and flourish, there is a need for mental flexibility and emotional balance. To consolidate its efforts, work with co-ordination and support each other with compassion.
It gives the school immense pleasure to share that its students are already reaping the benefits of this focus, as is evidenced with some of their most spectacular recent achievements:
Celebrating the spirt of India, the students of JSSPS participated in the prestigious 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Students were enlightened by the motivational speech of the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. The school vows to continue to be inspired by ‘Weniger aber besser’ (Less but better) in its focus towards excellence, sustainable growth and compassion.
Keeping in line with UAE’s progressive vision for 2023, both the schools have also planned different activities on the themes of sustainability and combating climate changes. Furthermore, both JSSIS and JSSPS continue to maintain their respective KHDA rating as ‘Very Good’.
