Entrepreneurial spirit
Under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry umbrella, Pakistani businesses find an environment to grow and foster
Champion Neon
Shabbir Merchant
Managing Director , Champion Neon
I would like to extend my wishes to all Pakistanis across the globe, on the occasion of the 74th Pakistan Independence Day! I encourage all Pakistanis to appreciate the country, its great history, rich heritage and abundant resources and to remember all the sacrifices made to build this nation. Although I have spent more than 45 years here in the UAE, I share a great bond with Pakistan. The overall situation of Covid-19 in Pakistan was controlled very well by relevant authorities. Moving onwards, the tourism industry is improving and the real estate market is appreciating, which will boost investment opportunities. Champion is actively involved with all major social entities across the UAE and I am proud of our strong associations with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Pakistan Professionals Wing (PPW), and others. We are privileged to be a part of their activities and actively support them.
Shabbir Merchant
Director, Champion Neon
Champion Neon, is one of the leading visual communication solutions providers in the UAE dominating the market for high-impact signage and graphic products across industries. We offer innovative solutions with the highest quality standards under our main divisions of Signage, Graphics, Digital Prints, Branding, and Outdoor Media. We have facilitated valuable clientele for over 30 years. With Expo 2020 Dubai, we are proud to partner with numerous country pavilions. During my official visits to the Pakistan Pavilion I realised how precise the theme ‘The Hidden Treasures’ is, showcasing one of Asia’s best kept secrets by providing an immersive experiences to all visitors. Pakistan will become an investment destination of choice and elevate tourism across the country. We are ready to serve our clients with more efficiency by investing in fleet, manpower and the latest equipment to cater to the growing demand. Let your brand shine with the Champion!
Shazil Merchant
Digital Innovator, champion Digital
Champion Digital strives to provide the most innovative digital solutions to clients across all industries. With a core focus on service, quality and innovation we offer a wide range of dynamic solutions such as high-resolution indoor and outdoor screens, digital signage LCD displays and interactive kiosks. More clients are incorporating digital signage solutions across their premises and we are able to provide turn-key static and digital signage solutions across all industries. Content is king in digital signage and we have recently added providing 3D content to creates an immersive experience for the audience. Let your brand be seen — digitally!
Multitrans Logistic
Mohammad Owais
Owner and CEO
Mohammad Owais has been a professional for more than 35 years, growing through corporate hierarchy positions from General Manager and Regional Manager to Country Head to CEO in multinationals organisations in Pakistan as well as the UAE. After acquiring degrees in Economics, BA and Logistics and gaining diversified experience, he established Multitrans Logistics in 2011 in Dubai. It has become the leading regional provider of world-class supply chain solutions, with a global reach through its network of an exclusive strategic alliance and memberships of internationally recognised professional associations. Multitrans Logistics offers their support and services to all nature of business — industrial, commercial, governments, diplomatic and embassies. He is extremely proud to be associated with several humanitarian organisations, offering end-to-end services to make the world a better and safer place for all.
Hemani Group
Mustafa Hemani
CEO
To say that Hemani Group is now one of the leading manufacturers of Natural and Herbal Products would be an understatement, especially when one considers the achievements of the dynamic personality of the CEO Mustafa Hemani.
Joining the business in the year 1986, Mustafa Hemani’s vision and entrepreneurship has made Hemani one of the largest Pakistani brand, renowned internationally with over 1,500 products in more than 83 countries worldwide.
The success has not gone unnoticed. Hemani has been presented a gold medal for the ‘Businessman of the Year’ by the President of Pakistan in 2019. The brand has won multiple awards in a row over a period of several years, like ‘The Best Exporter’ and ‘The Brand of the Year’.
Decorex UAE
Iftikhar Ali Tatlah
Founder and CEO
Decorex is one of the companies under the umbrella of Tatlah Group and it is well-renowned in the field of printing and packaging materials supply. Decorex is having diversified products range and wide spread clientele in print and pack segment since 2009. It has been instrumental in supplying innovative and high-quality products to cater different segments like perfume packaging, book binding, luxury boxes, jewellery display, food packaging, jewellery display and boxes. Decorex has successfully acquired leading role by providing all products in the field of packaging under one roof. Under the visionary and professional leadership of Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, Decorex is spreading its wings from the UAE to different countries in Middle East and Africa.
APT Consultants & Business Advisors
Noor Karim Afridi
Managing Partner
APT Consultants & Business Advisors is a team of highly qualified, skilled and experienced professionals having multi national experience in the field of financial and business consultancy. APT Consultants team comprises Auditors, tax advisers, business process experts, change management consultants, accounting professionals and business management professionals. Having decades of experience in various industry sectors we capitalise our knowledge and expertise by providing quality consultancy services. At APT, we foster an environment of learning and development and regular training sessions are organised for continued professional development. Our team also takes part in international seminars and conferences for updating knowledge on current industrial and technological developments.
Star Paper Mill is a new and modern tissue paper manufacturing mill set up in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). It is a first-of-its-kind project in the GCC that uses the latest technology from world-renowned machine manufacturers. Star Paper Mill produces about 40,000 tonnes of high quality virgin tissue paper per year. It also produces different grades of supreme quality paper ranging from 12.5 to 38 GSM in the form of jumbo tissue rolls for onward supply to converting units. The company offers a wide range of products such as hygienic tissues in single-, two-, three- and four-ply that are suitable for facial, napkin, toilet, kitchen, sanitary purposes, etc.
MIH Group
Mian Mohammad Umar Ibrahim
Chairman
MIH Group
To embark on a journey of progress one requires adaptability, vision, and foresight. We endeavour to expand our presence in multiple segments of building materials across the region with an emphasis on expanding and improving our supply network. It pleases us to share with you our success and synergy, which we’ve gained along the 40 years of serving the construction industry.
MIH Group of companies, the UAE’s leading and reliable supplier of building and construction materials, has invested heavily in its’ retail logistics and infrastructure. Moreover, the group has greater ambitions to diversify into manufacturing, strengthening UAE’s vision of becoming an industrial economy (UAE Vision 2030). A business graduate from the UK, Muhammad Adil aims to fully vertically integrated supply chain, which would make us the most preferred trading partner, making us a clear choice for synergy.
Muhammad Adil
Admin Director of MIH Group
MIH Building Materials will remain an active participant in the GCC and will find new markets to explore. We feel fortunate and honored to be operating in the world’s most vibrant economy with an abundance of opportunities. We would also like to congratulate our nation on this Happy Independence Day.
Thank you and God Bless this nation.
So-Safe Group
Sultan Mahmood
Chairman
So-Safe Group
Sultan Mahmood is a passionate Pakistani who excels in the field of sustainability and environment-friendly products. Born in Lahore in 1951, he began his career as a master mariner in the Merchant Navy. Over the years, he has acquired the art of reinventing himself to meet the challenges of ever-changing marketing conditions and has amassed a considerable career trajectory spanning 50 years of dynamic business leadership. He made innovation in many products and services but his crowning glory is designing the most advanced and innovative water treatment systems under the brand name of So-Safe. Headquartered in the UAE, he founded the So-Safe Group of Companies in 1981 and equipped with his engineering prowess , he has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.
Fakhri Group
Diwan Fakhruddin
CEO
Fakhri Group Pvt Ltd
Fakhri Brothers Air Conditioning Trading LLC is one of the companies of Fakhri Group based in Sharjah. Diwan Fakhruddin is the CEO of Fakhri Group, which is leading heating, ventilation, airconditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment and fire fighting systems company. He is also the Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council within FPCCI. He is an inspiring and authentic leader who creates high-performance cultures and drives transformative growth. Over the past 30 years, he has provided the market-place with new products and systems in HVAC and keeps on working with consultants and designers on the requirements of the market place and designing solutions meeting the customers’ needs and budget. Throughout his tenure of leading Fakhri Group, Mr Diwan has a proven track record of achieving notable outcomes in this field. He is an active mentor to many and a philanthropist who has been instrumental in providing academic scholarship to Pakistani youth in the engineering field.
