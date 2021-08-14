Entrepreneurial spirit

Decorex is one of the companies under the umbrella of Tatlah Group and it is well-renowned in the field of printing and packaging materials supply. Decorex is having diversified products range and wide spread clientele in print and pack segment since 2009. It has been instrumental in supplying innovative and high-quality products to cater different segments like perfume packaging, book binding, luxury boxes, jewellery display, food packaging, jewellery display and boxes. Decorex has successfully acquired leading role by providing all products in the field of packaging under one roof. Under the visionary and professional leadership of Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, Decorex is spreading its wings from the UAE to different countries in Middle East and Africa.

APT Consultants & Business Advisors

Noor Karim Afridi

Managing Partner

APT Consultants & Business Advisors is a team of highly qualified, skilled and experienced professionals having multi national experience in the field of financial and business consultancy. APT Consultants team comprises Auditors, tax advisers, business process experts, change management consultants, accounting professionals and business management professionals. Having decades of experience in various industry sectors we capitalise our knowledge and expertise by providing quality consultancy services. At APT, we foster an environment of learning and development and regular training sessions are organised for continued professional development. Our team also takes part in international seminars and conferences for updating knowledge on current industrial and technological developments.

Star Paper Mill is a new and modern tissue paper manufacturing mill set up in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). It is a first-of-its-kind project in the GCC that uses the latest technology from world-renowned machine manufacturers. Star Paper Mill produces about 40,000 tonnes of high quality virgin tissue paper per year. It also produces different grades of supreme quality paper ranging from 12.5 to 38 GSM in the form of jumbo tissue rolls for onward supply to converting units. The company offers a wide range of products such as hygienic tissues in single-, two-, three- and four-ply that are suitable for facial, napkin, toilet, kitchen, sanitary purposes, etc.

MIH Group

Mian Mohammad Umar Ibrahim

Chairman

MIH Group

To embark on a journey of progress one requires adaptability, vision, and foresight. We endeavour to expand our presence in multiple segments of building materials across the region with an emphasis on expanding and improving our supply network. It pleases us to share with you our success and synergy, which we’ve gained along the 40 years of serving the construction industry.

MIH Group of companies, the UAE’s leading and reliable supplier of building and construction materials, has invested heavily in its’ retail logistics and infrastructure. Moreover, the group has greater ambitions to diversify into manufacturing, strengthening UAE’s vision of becoming an industrial economy (UAE Vision 2030). A business graduate from the UK, Muhammad Adil aims to fully vertically integrated supply chain, which would make us the most preferred trading partner, making us a clear choice for synergy.

Muhammad Adil

Admin Director of MIH Group