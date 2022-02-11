Enthralling entertainers

The international viewership of Turkish series has conquered the world stage with their addictive storylines

In the last decade, the popularity of Turkish entertainment has seen a rage in popularity. Turkish dramas have resonated with the audiences because of their powerful storylines which embrace universal feelings of family, love, and faith. They have great stories centred on family, dramatic characters, unforeseen difficulties, and modern experiences that co-exist in traditional ones — all with beautiful high-quality production and gorgeous locations.

As the world’s second-biggest TV series exporter after the United States, Turkish shows have become a social phenomenon due to their international popularity since the 2000s. Here are some of the best homespun soap operas.

KADERİMİN Oyunu

The series is said to be among the ambitious series with its strong cast and story. The story of Kaderimin Oyunu is about a young mother, Asiye, who sacrifices her life to raise her two kids and plays the role of both father and mother. Translated to ‘The Game of My Destiny’ in English, the show has grabbed a lot of attention.

ŞAHSİYET

This show focuses on a retired man with Alzheimer’s who makes his disease a weapon. The old man, and his nostalgic way of life with the young investigating police officer, and her modern way of life is shown simultaneously. With its plot twists, aesthetics of shootings, this show earned many positive critics.

Kara Sevda

Translated to ‘Endless Love’ in English, this drama tells the love story of a mining engineer Kemal and a girl named Nihan. Because of class differences, career requirements, and family traditions it becomes an impossible love. Mostly filmed in İstanbul, this show was watched by many western countries. Especially in Spain and Latin America, adaptations were made because people wanted to watch even more of this story.

Yargi

Yargi TV series is a complete package of emotions, action, suspense and romance. The story of Yargi dizi revolves around a murder case that turns a female lawyer Ceylin (Jeylin), and a male prosecutor Ilgaz, from strangers to close associates. Every chapter of Yargi unfolds the