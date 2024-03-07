LuLu’s private label is blending innovation with functionality to communicate the essence of its brands
As the Middle East’s luxury residential market continues to surge, TK Elevator is addressing residential mobility with enta villa, its newly-released residential lift. Compact, yet promising all the latest technological advances, enta villa is well-suited to the region’s high-end mansions and multi-floor villas.
Easy installation and minimal disruption
Installing a home elevator often represents a substantial construction project. However, enta villa offers a simpler installation, integrating into the home environment with minimal disruption. With only a 6cm pit requirement, the elevator’s design eliminates the need for major modifications to the home, ensuring quicker installation and seamless integration without the inconvenience of extensive digging.
A smooth and safe ride
Able to traverse up to 6 floors, enta villa harnesses the latest technological innovations to deliver a smooth and quiet ride. For peace of mind, advanced safety features include the Automatic Rescue Device (ARD), activated during unforeseen circumstances like power outages.
Refined aesthetics
Enta villa offers a range of customisable cabin interiors and fixtures allowing homeowners to tailor the elevator’s aesthetics to their preferences. Many homeowners appreciate this unique opportunity to elevate the visual appeal of their residence without compromising on functionality. Widely considered a valuable addition to a high-end home, a quality residential lift not only offers increased mobility to guests and residents, but can also boost the value of the property.
LuLu’s private label is blending innovation with functionality to communicate the essence of its brands
The program offers a direct pathway to secure business ownership in Canada, along with Canadian Permanent Residency and Citizenship for professionals, entrepreneurs, and their spouses and children under the age of 22
BAPS Hindu Temple will emerge as a spiritual oasis of harmony and reflect strong friendship of the leaderships of the two countries
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a testament to the deepening friendship between India and UAE, while also fostering international harmony
Learn how BAPS is leaving a lasting impact on the planet through its commitment to sustainability
The Mandir is poised to emerge as a must-visit destination for both devotees and admirers of art and architecture
The historic moment not only signifies a significant milestone in the country's journey towards diversity and inclusivity but also reflects the strong bond between the UAE and India
Embark an extraordinary journey of faith and devotion with Usha Sarma as she seeks divine solace in the heart of UAE's bustling metropolis, guided by her unwavering belief in the transformative power of spirituality