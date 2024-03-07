Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM

As the Middle East’s luxury residential market continues to surge, TK Elevator is addressing residential mobility with enta villa, its newly-released residential lift. Compact, yet promising all the latest technological advances, enta villa is well-suited to the region’s high-end mansions and multi-floor villas.

Easy installation and minimal disruption

Installing a home elevator often represents a substantial construction project. However, enta villa offers a simpler installation, integrating into the home environment with minimal disruption. With only a 6cm pit requirement, the elevator’s design eliminates the need for major modifications to the home, ensuring quicker installation and seamless integration without the inconvenience of extensive digging.

A smooth and safe ride

Able to traverse up to 6 floors, enta villa harnesses the latest technological innovations to deliver a smooth and quiet ride. For peace of mind, advanced safety features include the Automatic Rescue Device (ARD), activated during unforeseen circumstances like power outages.

Refined aesthetics

Enta villa offers a range of customisable cabin interiors and fixtures allowing homeowners to tailor the elevator’s aesthetics to their preferences. Many homeowners appreciate this unique opportunity to elevate the visual appeal of their residence without compromising on functionality. Widely considered a valuable addition to a high-end home, a quality residential lift not only offers increased mobility to guests and residents, but can also boost the value of the property.