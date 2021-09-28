Ensuring consumer safety in the region

Recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity

Hakan Sebükcebe

Managing Director Middle East at SGS

“SGS is committed to enhancing consumer safety in the region by providing testing services for varied product categories for businesses to ensure necessary compliance.”

SGS Middle East, with its laboratory testing services across different product categories and testing scopes, reinforces its continual commitment to consumer safety in the region.

Resonating on its global identity as the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company; our value to society is enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.

These state of the art laboratories with the latest equipment & technology, highly qualified and experienced personnel cover a wide span of testing scope from chemical and microbiological testing of food and beverage to cosmetics, personal and home care and Halal testing

With the largest capability matrix for pesticide residue analysis, to being the one of the first accredited laboratory in the region for SARS Covid-19 environmental swab testing, SGS has been consistently investing in putting consumer safety at the centrestage. With a vision to continually invest in cutting-edge technology, SGS has a dedicated research and development team constantly working towards innovation, development and deployment of newer analytical capabilities to help evolve the region as the most advanced in terms of product testing.

VALUE TO THE COMMUNITY

- Renew & reinforce confidence for consumers & trade.

- Identify and mitigate risks

- Demonstrate credible & independent verification for safety.

The alignment to ISO/IEC 17025 is ensured through accreditations for various testing scopes by Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC), GCC Accreditation Center (GAC) & Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS). SGS Testing Laboratories offer businesses the opportunity to test products as per regional and international standards to ensure necessary product safety and compliance.

With a presence of over 35 years in the Middle East and regionally headquartered in Dubai, SGS Gulf is raising the bar further to transform the testing facility into a Center of Excellence — MultiLab — in a new facility spanning over 14000 sq ft with extensive testing capabilities including paints, textiles, tobacco, electrical and electronics equipment.

This progress will largely contribute to nurturing a sustained and verified product quality culture and developing a knowledge society within UAE. This will enable faster trade facilitation by substantially reducing testing turnaround times, ensuring consumer safety and protecting the environment.