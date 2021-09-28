Ensuring consumer safety in the region
Recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity
Hakan Sebükcebe
Managing Director Middle East at SGS
“SGS is committed to enhancing consumer safety in the region by providing testing services for varied product categories for businesses to ensure necessary compliance.”
SGS Middle East, with its laboratory testing services across different product categories and testing scopes, reinforces its continual commitment to consumer safety in the region.
Resonating on its global identity as the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company; our value to society is enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.
These state of the art laboratories with the latest equipment & technology, highly qualified and experienced personnel cover a wide span of testing scope from chemical and microbiological testing of food and beverage to cosmetics, personal and home care and Halal testing
With the largest capability matrix for pesticide residue analysis, to being the one of the first accredited laboratory in the region for SARS Covid-19 environmental swab testing, SGS has been consistently investing in putting consumer safety at the centrestage. With a vision to continually invest in cutting-edge technology, SGS has a dedicated research and development team constantly working towards innovation, development and deployment of newer analytical capabilities to help evolve the region as the most advanced in terms of product testing.
VALUE TO THE COMMUNITY
- Renew & reinforce confidence for consumers & trade.
- Identify and mitigate risks
- Demonstrate credible & independent verification for safety.
The alignment to ISO/IEC 17025 is ensured through accreditations for various testing scopes by Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC), GCC Accreditation Center (GAC) & Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS). SGS Testing Laboratories offer businesses the opportunity to test products as per regional and international standards to ensure necessary product safety and compliance.
With a presence of over 35 years in the Middle East and regionally headquartered in Dubai, SGS Gulf is raising the bar further to transform the testing facility into a Center of Excellence — MultiLab — in a new facility spanning over 14000 sq ft with extensive testing capabilities including paints, textiles, tobacco, electrical and electronics equipment.
This progress will largely contribute to nurturing a sustained and verified product quality culture and developing a knowledge society within UAE. This will enable faster trade facilitation by substantially reducing testing turnaround times, ensuring consumer safety and protecting the environment.
-
Supplements
Reliable lab testing partner
With ultra-modern facilities and equipment to provide accurate and fast analysis for a variety of industries, the standards are unparalleled
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Guide to effective risk management
Organisations need to embrace new opportunities by taking more... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Sweat it out
A consistent workout regime might just be what’s missing from... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Educating young minds and hearts
The leading British school; paving the way for its students to... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave announced
Employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo logo to Twitter...
The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Inzamam suffers heart attack, undergoes...
'Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Worker returns lost wallet full of cash to ...
Authorities often express their appreciation for residents' good acts ... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
Europe
One dead, 9 injured in strong earthquake on Greek island of Crete