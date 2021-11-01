Enriching the Bonds of Festivity

Special occasions are marked with delicious food and especially on festivities like Diwali people bask in warmth and togetherness of relationships with mouthwatering sweets. In UAE, celebrations are no different and the glam of the city add a gala touch to the festivities. Bikanervala, a quintessential brand, replicates the aura with its wide range of offerings that are exclusively meant to add joy to life’s every moment.

The Bikanervala brand has been a trusted name among sweets and vegetarian-food-loving circles for a century now. The brand started as a small sweet shop in the Bikaner city of the royal state of Rajasthan, India in 1905. The restaurant chain forayed into the UAE around two decades back with its flagship branch in Karama. The sweet and food joint was an instant success and got recognised for its taste and quality. Over the years, it has multiplied its offerings and has been operating thirteen more branches at Bay Avenue Mall in Business Bay, Jumeirah Lake Towers, LuLu Hypermarket in Qusais, Barsha, Furjan, International City, Al Ghurair, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, Silicon Oasis, Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The taste of heritage is kept alive in the exclusive range of premium and traditional sweets offered by the brand. The sweet corner has around 150 varieties of colorful and delicious sweets. “Our forefathers sourced the finest ingredients and mastered these recipes that eventually became part of our culture. Entire production is undertaken in the locally run and HACCP certified facility in Dubai, and each product is handcrafted by artisans skilled in the job for years. The sweets are crafted to perfection using natural ingredients and are kept free from preservatives completely. We are keeping the brand image by serving our clients with the same traditional taste and flavor,” said Pankaj Agarwal, director, Bikanervala.

"This Diwali we have created a wide range of dry fruits, sweets, and festive hampers that come in beautifully designed range of special mix sweet combos, Diwali gift hampers, dry fruit mix in traditional wooden gift boxes, tri-mix wooden boxes that contain sweets, savoury and dry fruits, dry fruit plus sweet fancy boxes, and artistically crafted sweet platters. We make sure that our customers purchase not just the best quality sweets and hampers but also an attractive packaging that makes it worthy of heartwarming celebration and gifting experience," added Agarwal.

Bikanervala also undertakes outdoor catering orders, and enriches the taste of love in every event. The chain expects to mark the beginning of 2022 with three more outlets in Dubai at Duja Tower (Sheikh Zayed Road), Deira Waterfront (Gold Souq), and Dubai Hills Mall.