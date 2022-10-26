Enriched With Innovations

RIF Trust’s recommended residency and citizenship by investment programmes provide financial security and freedom to travel
Al Basma British School continues to drive the school forward at an accelerated pace and strives to be the best in all that they do. The ADEK and BSO inspections reflect the ongoing improvement as the school has achieved more outstanding grades in each inspection, most recently in 2022.
The diverse school population has developed into a vibrant, tolerant, ambitious, collaborative and cohesive community, where all stakeholders can contribute to and are invested in our individual and collective achievements.
The external examination results continue to go from strength to strength as the Al Basma student’s progress through the school.
The broad and balanced curriculum enables students to explore and pursue their interests and talents. The school has expanded its building in September 2020, increasing capacity by 1000 seats and improving its sports and STEM facilities significantly. Our well-resourced facilities enable us to offer a full range of arts, technology, language, humanities and science subjects to all students. The curriculum is enriched with events, competitions and activities to develop students’ creativity, critical thinking, innovation and enterprise. In addition, students from Y2 to 13 have access to over 200 optional extra-curricular activities and sports clubs each week.
