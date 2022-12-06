Enhancing Industry Capabilities

At The Big 5 show, rotolining and rotomolding expert Polycon Gulf will be showcasing its expertise as the only company in the UAE to offer rotolining/polyethylene (PE) lining technology for corrosion protection, while highlighting its expansion into ETFE, PP and PVDF lining, and soon PTFE lining too

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM

Polycon Gulf Limited, the only company in the UAE to offer rotolining/polyethylene (PE) lining technology for corrosion protection, is planning to expand its rotomolding and rotolining lines in Qatar as well as other business verticals in relevant markets in the near future. Polycon has seen a rapid growth in Saudi Arabia and Oman too. As part of its expansion, the company now plans to invest in and introduce polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) linings for anti-corrosion protection at high temperatures. With this, Polycon Gulf aims to serve high-end applications in major industries such as oil and gas, industries like petrochemical, fertiliser, thermal power plants, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and maintenance and fire-fighting equipment manufacturers as well as shipbuilding, water treatment plants, chemicals, and chemical transportation.

Polycon Gulf, prides itself in providing unique solutions to its clients. In this regards, the company has recently started services for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) lining, polypropylene (PP) lining, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) lining and also aims to do PTFE lining in the future. Additionally, the launch of new products such as multi-purpose tanks, slim tanks and conical tanks introduced in different industries has helped broaden the scope of work for Polycon Gulf in the GCC region.

Corrosion Specialist

Leakages through corrosion can be a huge problem in industrial operations, affecting the long-term performance of businesses. However, Polycon Gulf says with polymer lining, the life span of industrial assets like steel assets, pipes and fittings can be extended as it keeps them safe from within. “Rotolining by Polycon Gulf Limited is an innovative process whereby chemically-modified polyethylene and other fluoropolymers form a bond with metals or other resins. Rotolining enables application of a uniform, seamless layering of polymeric material to the interior surfaces of complex hollow metal structures, metal vessels, tanks and other components,” says a senior spokesperson at Polycon Gulf.

Explaining further, he says that rotolining/polymer lining is the best-in-class corrosion protection technology, effective against crude oil, saline water and waste water, in addition to the most corrosive chemicals like acids, alkalis, oxidisers, solvents, and salts. It can be applied on carbon steel pipes, spools, flowlines, fittings, vessels and process equipment, in the form of a protective layer (internal polymer coating/lining) of three to 11 mm thickness, enriched with corrosion-resistant additives with a wide service temperature range.

“The result is fewer breakdowns, significant reduction in the lifecycle costing of the assets and reduced maintenance costs, leading to significantly longer and reliable uptime when compared to other techniques,” he added.

Pioneering Products

Polycon Gulf, with a strong commitment to quality and service, also sets the standard for rotomolding with an innovative range of products and services such as water storage tanks, road barriers, portable restrooms, spill containment pallets, pantoon bridges/marine buoys, dual-face pallets, illuminated planters and polymer lining on interior surface of carbon steel pipes of up to 10 ft diameter with six-metre length and tanks from 35 to 10,000 gallons capacity. Explaining the manufacturing process, the spokesman says: “Rotational molding, also known as rotomolding, is a plastics molding technology which is ideal for making hollow articles. It is a casting technique, but unlike most other plastics processes, there is no pressure involved. Molds for the process are relatively inexpensive as they do not have to withstand pressure and, therefore, relatively short production runs can be made very economically.” Rotomolding is used to make diverse range of products, offering the product designer exceptional freedom as just about any shape can be produced. There is almost no limit to the size of moldings and there are literally thousands of applications, they add.

The UAE-based brand has the expertise to manufacture custom-designed products, which are approved by top security agencies of the world. These products are preferred and used for marine security across the Middle East and North African (MENA) region.

Polycon products are manufactured using low-density polyethylene — an environmentally compatible hydrocarbon. Polyethylene is a high-grade thermoplastic that has exceptional resistance to both physical and chemical attack and 100 per cent reusable and recyclable. Commenting on the challenges and difficulties the company faces, he says that meeting quick turnaround times without compromising on quality was one of the topmost priorities for the company.

Manufacturing Forte

Part of Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises, a prominent industrial group with manufacturing activities spanning diverse verticals like steel, polymer, fabrication and industrial intermediates, Polycon Gulf was established in 1993 by Al Nasser Holdings to set up successful industrial ventures and establish a strong presence in the GCC region. Today, it has completed almost three decades as a market leader in the UAE and has a strong presence across Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through various joint ventures. Focused on quality and service, Polycon has a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art laboratory and quality testing facility. Besides being TUV and ISO 9001 certified, Polycon is registered as a preferred vendor with many government bodies like Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre (Oshad), Ministry of Economy, Civil Defence, Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi Commercial Engineering Services (ADCE), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Food Safety Department, leading testing, inspection and certification company SGS, and with private sector giants like EFECO, Trinity and more - validating its strengths and capabilities when it comes to quality, environment, safety and customer friendliness.

Landmark Projects

Polycon’s products are part of various landmark projects that include marine, custom mold products, oil and gas, defence (using the hexagonal military drum) and marine buoys.

The company has successfully executed more than 150 ship projects in a span of two years. For a defence client, the company supplied innovative hexagonal military drums and for a private organisation, it supplied the incinerable boxes for the disposal of hazardous waste.

Rotolining was also carried out for ETFE-lined pipe spools for BioD Technology Rotolining, thus also supporting the Dubai-based firm which is engaged in the bio-diesel supply business. Polycon has a no compromise on quality and service policy along with bringing value for money to their customer.

Polycon Gulf can be visited at Hall 3, Stand No 3A120 at The Big 5 show.