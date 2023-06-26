Enhance Your Culinary Space

Committing to environmental preservation and responsible waste management, TEKA Factories offer high-quality, European-manufactured products, contributing to a greener future

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 9:36 AM

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, consumers are increasingly seeking products that align with their sustainability values. As a leading manufacturer of built-in kitchen appliances, most of the products TEKA Factories manufacture are produced using 100 per cent renewable energy. TEKA Factories strive to deliver not only high-quality appliances but also a commitment to environmental preservation and responsible waste management.

Its dedication to sustainability is evident in the production process of the appliances. The brand manufacture all products using energy derived solely from renewable sources such as solar and wind power. By utilising clean energy technologies, TEKA Factories minimise the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing, reducing the environmental impact and ensuring a greener future for the UAE.

Recycling for a Greener Future: As part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to environmental conservation, the brand goes beyond delivering and installing kitchen appliances. While providing services to a customer, the brand takes the opportunity to remove the old appliance and recycle it responsibly. These discarded appliances are transported to relevant recycling plants, where they are processed in accordance with environmentally friendly practices. By recycling old appliances, TEKA Factories aim to reduce the amount of electronic waste and support the UAE’s commitment to a circular economy.

The brand understands that quality is of utmost importance to its customers. All the appliances are manufactured in Europe, adhering to the highest quality standards. European manufacturing is synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and stringent quality control processes. When you choose TEKA Factories’ kitchen appliances, you can trust that you are investing in durable and reliable products that will enhance your culinary experience for years to come.

TEKA UAE believes that small actions can make a significant impact. By choosing our appliances, you are not only bringing high-quality and stylish products into your home but also actively participating in sustainable practices. Each time you use energy-efficient appliances, you contribute to reducing energy consumption and minimising carbon footprint. It’s a simple yet effective way to make a positive difference for the environment, without compromising on performance and style.