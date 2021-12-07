Engineering Marvel

The Ain Dubai has put the emirate once again on the world map

With so many surprising and new things popping up every second in the UAE, it is said that if you want to experience something new, wait for five minutes. But one thing which has been eagerly waited for a long time by tourists and locals alike has been the biggest Ferris wheel in the world. Ain Dubai, which means the ‘Eye of Dubai’ is literally an eye in the sky, offering panoramic views of the iconic skyline of the city from an astounding height of 250 metres, which also happens to be the highest in the world. Built at a cost of Dh6 billion, this marvel of science and engineering which is a testament to the creativity of the human mind, is now operational and ready to delight and excite millions. To help you get more acquainted with this jaw-dropping project, here are some interesting facts about Ain Dubai:

At 210 metres, the Ain Dubai is taller than most skyscrapers. To get an idea, the Eiffel Tower in Paris is 300 metres tall, which is close to the height of the Ain Dubai. Hence, you are definitely sure to get the best views of the major landmarks of Dubai like the Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and many more. The Ain Dubai has a total of 48 capsules. The size of each capsule is 30 square meters and is completely made of glass, giving you a panoramic 360-degree view. At full capacity, each capsule is capable of accommodating about 40 people. It takes around 38 minutes to complete one complete round of the wheel. The capsules are fully air conditioned and are equipped with LED screens which will flash information to help the occupants gain knowledge about all the sights they are witnessing.

For those who are looking to have a more exclusive and extravagant experience, the Ain Dubai also have VIP capsules. These can accommodate 12 people and provide a more luxurious experience with food and beverages also included.

According to reports, 9,000 tonnes of steel were used in the construction of the Ain Dubai. This is more than what was used to construct the Eiffel Tower in France.

Another feature of the Ain Dubai which not many know of is that one of the legs of the towering structure will be fitted on the highest rope-climbing platform in the world. This will surely be an added attraction for thrill seekers who will be interested in walking at such a height.

At full capacity, Ain Dubai is capable of carrying 1,750 passengers at a time in 48 self-contained capsules. The Ain Dubai is a huge structure that involves a high amount of steel, making it very heavy. To get an idea about its weight, it is equivalent to the total weight of eight Airbus A380s piled on top of each other.

More than 10 countries have come together to create Ain Dubai, with the steel wheel structure produced across the UAE, South Korea and Germany. Furthermore, the UK, France and the Netherlands provided key engineering and project management expertise.