Empowering women

Shameera Shareef, Vice Chairman, ABC Cargo and Courier

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:02 AM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM

Shameera Shareef, Vice Chairman of ABC Cargo and Courier wishes International Women’s Day to women everywhere. She believes in creating awareness about the importance of women in the modern era, especially for those living in Dubai and the UAE. ABC Cargo always gives priority to its women staff members and increases its women staff capacity in the near future to almost half of their entire work force. She is also keen to empower women from all walks of life to give a safe working environment as per international standards. ABC Cargo, as an organisation has been leading from the front in organising CSR events and many charity activities. It was appreciated for its free service for expat community during the floods in Kerala, ensuring safe transportation of commodities to the needed people in home country. The participation of ABC Cargo’s talented staff under the guidance and leadership of Shareef ensured that the last consignment of relief goods was delivered to those who need it the most. More than 100 tonnes of relief materials were collected at various branches of ABC Cargo, said Shameera Shareef.

She expressed her gratitude and said it is the company’s strategy to continue the support of such initiatives to help create a better world.