Empowering women

Anwar Ul Haq UAE General Manager and Industrial Services Division President Descon on the four decades of excellence and commitment that the company has experienced in the region
Supplements1 day ago
Shameera Shareef, Vice Chairman of ABC Cargo and Courier wishes International Women’s Day to women everywhere. She believes in creating awareness about the importance of women in the modern era, especially for those living in Dubai and the UAE. ABC Cargo always gives priority to its women staff members and increases its women staff capacity in the near future to almost half of their entire work force. She is also keen to empower women from all walks of life to give a safe working environment as per international standards. ABC Cargo, as an organisation has been leading from the front in organising CSR events and many charity activities. It was appreciated for its free service for expat community during the floods in Kerala, ensuring safe transportation of commodities to the needed people in home country. The participation of ABC Cargo’s talented staff under the guidance and leadership of Shareef ensured that the last consignment of relief goods was delivered to those who need it the most. More than 100 tonnes of relief materials were collected at various branches of ABC Cargo, said Shameera Shareef.
She expressed her gratitude and said it is the company’s strategy to continue the support of such initiatives to help create a better world.
Anwar Ul Haq UAE General Manager and Industrial Services Division President Descon on the four decades of excellence and commitment that the company has experienced in the region
Supplements1 day ago
Ashwini Kumar speaks to Arindam De, Deputy CEO and Managing Director and Harish Visweswaraiah, Country Managing Director - UAE, Protiviti Member Firm for Middle East Region about the Local Content Program (LCP) Advisory journey in the UAE
Supplements1 day ago
For over 50 years Al Masaood Oil & Gas has been a leader in its field of expertise covering both upstream and downstream segments
Supplements1 day ago
Ashish Chaturvedy – Head of Marketing at Ducab on realising value through expansion of the UAE’s industrial sector
Supplements1 day ago
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO, Tristar, discusses in detail why the ICV program could be a game changer in the UAE for the private sector. Edited excerpts:
Supplements1 day ago
With three decades of expertise in the local market Al Furat Group has become the one-stop provider for temperature controlled storage and transport solutions
Supplements1 week ago
If you are looking for an assortment of Indian breakfast choices with a stunning view of the Blue-waters, don’t miss the spread at Bombay Bungalow in JBR Walk
Supplements1 week ago
Secure a second passport by investment with H&O Immigration Services that is shaping the future of investment migration
Supplements1 week ago