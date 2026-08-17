Empowering NRIs to turn global earnings into long-term wealth

Please tell us about the operations of LIC International in the UAE and its overseas presence.

LIC International began its journey in the GCC in 1989 with a clear purpose: to provide the Indian diaspora with trusted, long-term life insurance and financial solutions, including US dollar-based offerings. Over the past 37 years, we have built a strong and enduring presence across the GCC, including the UAE, by helping expatriate families address their evolving needs for protection, savings, wealth creation and retirement planning. Our philosophy has remained consistent: to help NRIs build financial security and achieve their life goals, wherever their careers and aspirations may take them.

The Indian diaspora in the UAE has evolved considerably. How has this changed the way NRIs think about financial security?

The Indian diaspora today is more diverse, financially aware and globally connected than ever before. The UAE is no longer simply a place where Indians work and remit money home. It has become a base for professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners and families building careers and wealth across multiple geographies. This evolution is also changing financial priorities. NRIs increasingly want to build wealth, protect their families, plan for retirement and create financial inde-pendence rather than simply accumulate savings. At LIC International, we believe financial independence starts with one simple principle: income should eventually create assets, and assets should create financial choices. Our role is to help NRIs bring greater structure and discipline to that journey.

What does financial independence mean for an NRI today?

Financial independence means having sufficient financial resources to make important life deci-sions without being entirely dependent on future employment income. For an NRI, the journey can be more complex because financial commitments may span the UAE and India, while goals can include children's education, property, retirement, family protection and wealth transfer. Therefore, financial independence should not be viewed as a single investment target. It should be built through a combination of protection, disciplined savings, appropriate investment allocation and long-term planning. The objective is to create a financial portfolio that continues working towards one's goals even when employment circumstances or market conditions change.

With global markets experiencing uncertainty and periodic volatility, should NRIs be more cautious about investing?

Volatility is an inherent part of investing, but it should not automatically lead investors to postpone their long-term financial plans. In fact, volatility reinforces the importance of disciplined investing. The key is to understand one's investment horizon, risk profile and financial objectives rather than making decisions based on short-term market movements.

For long-term investors, diversification and periodic review are important. Market-linked products should be approached with a clear understanding. LIC International's investment-linked plans simi-larly make the investment risk clear to the policyholder. Our message to customers is therefore simple: do not allow market noise to replace financial planning.

How can LIC International help NRIs move from saving to wealth creation?

Our approach is to combine life protection with structured long-term savings and investment solu-tions. For UAE-based customers, LIC International offers investment-linked solutions in US dol-lars, including systematic and lump-sum options. For example, our UAE portfolio includes the In-vest Plus and Flexi Wealth Builder Plans for customers looking to build wealth through regular contributions, as well as lump-sum investment options.

The US-dollar orientation is particularly relevant for many expatriates who earn, save or plan significant future commitments in foreign currency. It can provide a consistent currency framework for goals such as children's overseas education, retirement and legacy planning. However, the right solution must always depend on the individual's objectives, risk appetite, financial circumstances and investment horizon.

Are younger NRIs approaching financial planning differently from previous generations?

Absolutely. Younger NRIs are more comfortable with digital platforms, market information and self-directed financial research. They are also beginning their financial journeys earlier. But access to information is not the same as financial advice. The challenge today is not finding information, but distinguishing meaningful information from noise. We see an opportunity to make financial education more accessible through digital channels, social media and technology while maintaining the importance of professional guidance. For LIC International, technology should not replace trust or human advice. It should make financial planning simpler, faster, more transparent and more accessible.

Your brief message on India’s Independence Day.

On this proud occasion, I extend warm Independence Day greetings to all Indians living in the UAE and across the world. Let us reaffirm our commitment to our motherland by contributing pos-itively wherever we are, preserving India’s rich heritage, and working towards a stronger future for generations to come. Jai Hind!