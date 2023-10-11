Empowering Learners at EIS

Emirates International Schools Meadows and Jumeirah unveil exciting upgrades and expansions

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM

‘We are delighted to share that Emirates International School Meadows has seen significant investment and transformation over the summer, with new state-of-the-art science and design Labs, new classroom technology and Outdoor Spaces. EIS Meadows will continue to empower and challenge its learners with a fresh new look and facilities,” according to Ian Ward, Principal of Emirates International School Meadows.

Known for being highly skilled in delivering the world-renowned IB curriculum and continually surpassing global average scores, he said EIS Meadows will expand its curriculum programme by offering BTEC to Year 10 upwards.

“MYP learners will be able to gain work-related qualifications that offer a more hands-on route into university. In addition, we will also expand our course offerings with ‘Environmental Systems and Societies’ and ‘Sports Exercise and Health’ added to our Diploma programme. These developments will continue to support students in gaining admission to top universities around the world,” he said.

“At EIS Meadows, our children are ‘Happy, Safe and Successful’. This is recognised by achieving the highest possible rating for student and staff well-being in the recent KHDA inspection, our challenging, innovative and inspiring IB curriculum also ensures students perform at the highest levels academically as the school continues to see great success in external assessments, Ward said.

Visit our school and ‘Discover the Magic’

“Emirates International School Jumeirah is not standing still. We are continuing to upgrade our facilities with new technologies including renovated science labs and a state-of-the-art culinary studio. This alongside the recruitment of both additional staff and new students is further proof that we are many parents’ first choice for an IB education,” according to Robert Ellis, Principal of Emirates International School, Jumeirah.

“Academically we are going from strength to strength. Year after year, our IB Middle Years Programme and IB Diploma Programme results surpass the global average. As the academic year begins, our most recent graduates will once again be welcomed into the top universities around the world,” he said.

“However, we do not rest on our laurels. Our school is constantly evolving to ensure that we are offering the best opportunities for our students. As such, we are introducing BTEC qualifications in PE and Business that will enhance our school offerings. I invite you to visit our school and ‘Discover the Magic’,” Ellis said.