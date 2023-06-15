Empowering Investment Migration

With a focus on exceptional services, cultural understanding, and market expansion, Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust ensures quality, integrity, and client success

Mimoun Assraoui

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 9:56 AM

As the CEO of RIF Trust and Group Vice-Chairman of the Latitude Group, what are your main goals and challenges in the investment migration industry?

As the CEO of RIF Trust and Group Vice-Chairman of the Latitude Group, my main objectives in the investment migration industry are to provide exceptional residence and citizenship planning services to our clients and continuously improve our offerings. I aim to position RIF Trust as a leader in the industry by delivering innovative residency, such as Golden Visas, and citizenship by investment programme solutions and maintaining the highest standards of quality, integrity, and transparency.

I am grateful that Latitude Group were just recognised again this year by UGlobal as one of the top 10 Global Migration Companies.

RIF Trust has been operating in the Middle East and Africa since 2013, offering a range of residence and citizenship planning services. How do you assess the demand and preferences of your clients in these regions?

One of the main challenges in the investment migration industry is understanding and meeting our client's diverse needs and preferences in the Middle East and Africa. We conduct thorough market research, gather client feedback, and collaborate closely with our regional partners to assess their requirements. By staying informed about market trends and cultural differences, we can customise our services to meet the preferences of our clients in these regions. We also work closely with the governments and real estate developers of the respective programmes to ensure that we are delivering the most up to date information and options to our clients.

RIF Trust has recently expanded its presence in Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and other countries. What are the opportunities and risks of entering these markets?

Expanding into new markets, such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, presents both opportunities and risks. These markets offer potential for growth due to their large populations, emerging economies, and increasing interest in investment migration. However, entering new markets requires a deep understanding of local regulations, cultural dynamics, and competition. We conduct detailed market analyses and establish strong local partnerships to mitigate risks and take advantage of opportunities in these markets.

RIF Trust is part of the Latitude Group, which provides government advisory services for citizenship by investment programmes. How do you ensure the quality and integrity of these programmes and their applicants?

As part of the Latitude Group, we have experience not only offering residency and citizenship programmes but also building new ones with our government advisory team so we have a thorough understanding of how these programmes work when explaining them to clients. We have a rigorous due diligence process that evaluates both the programmes and the applicants seeking citizenship. We collaborate with governments, legal experts, and international agencies, like the Investment Migration Council, to establish solid frameworks and implement best practices. Our focus is on transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct to maintain these programmes' credibility and protect all stakeholders' interests. We will tell client’s upfront if we feel they have a high chance of a successful application saving them both time and money.

RIF Trust has a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and qualifications. How do you foster a culture of collaboration and innovation within your organisation?

Fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation is essential within RIF Trust. We value our diverse team of experts with different backgrounds and qualifications. To promote collaboration, we encourage open communication and cross-functional teamwork. We also provide ongoing learning opportunities to enhance the skills of our employees. Moreover, we encourage innovative thinking, embrace technological advancements, and empower our employees to solve problems creatively. By fostering a collaborative and innovative environment, we can deliver the best solutions to our clients and drive the growth of our organisation.

Every great company is built on an outstanding C.E.O. — Clients, Employees, and Owners.