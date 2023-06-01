Empowering Healthy Lifestyles

Collaboration is at the heart of the university's ethos, helping bright minds stretch and challenge themselves as the university opens admissions for September 2023 at its outstanding smart campus
Milk is a diet staple of most families in the world due to its high nutritional content and is depended upon at all ages— from young children who boost their bone development with milk to the elderly that drink milk for sufficient energy and strengthening of the body. World Milk Day brings attention to the importance of this nutrient-rich liquid and how it is such an integral part of our diet and how the dairy industry adds to the livelihood of thousands of people around the world.
In the UAE, LuLu Fresh Milk, marketed by the renowned LuLu Group, is making significant contributions to promoting a healthy lifestyle throughout the country. LuLu Fresh Milk has gained popularity among consumers in the UAE due to its commitment to quality and nutritional excellence. The brand ensures that consumers have access to high-quality milk that is not only delicious but also beneficial for their health. Shamim Sainulabdeen, Director — Private Label, said: “At LuLu, we believe in empowering individuals and families to lead healthier lives. Our aim is to provide wholesome and nourishing products that contribute to the overall well-being of our consumers.”
Accessibility is another significant advantage of LuLu Fresh Milk. With numerous LuLu stores spread across the UAE, consumers can easily find and purchase this nutritious dairy product. Sainulabdeen further emphasises, “We are committed to ensuring that our high-quality milk is readily available to consumers across the country. Our extensive network of LuLu stores ensures convenience and easy access to LuLu Fresh Milk, empowering individuals to make healthier choices.”
Recognising the diverse dietary preferences of the UAE’s population, LuLu offers a range of fresh milk products to cater to different needs. Whether individuals prefer full-fat or low-fat milk, LuLu Fresh Milk ensures that there is a variant suitable for everyone.
One of the key factors that sets LuLu Fresh Milk apart is its focus on empowering healthy lifestyles. With its rich content of essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamins, Lulu Fresh Milk plays a vital role in supporting strong bones, facilitating growth and development, and boosting overall health.
