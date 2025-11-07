Empowering girls: Havergal College's innovative leadership education

Havergal College is a leading independent school for girls (Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12) in Toronto, Canada’s largest urban centre. Welcoming both day and boarding students from more than 20 countries around the world, Havergal is dedicated to excellence in education, character development, and community engagement. With a focus on empowering students to lead lives of purpose and impact, the school combines tradition with innovation to prepare its students to make a positive difference in a rapidly changing world.

Situated on a beautiful 22-acre campus, Havergal offers a distinctive educational journey shaped by a commitment to innovation, wellbeing, and community. The school’s enriched Liberal Arts programmes are thoughtfully designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of learning. Within a stimulating and supportive environment, students are encouraged to explore their interests and take initiative both in and out of the classroom.

Havergal’s Boarding School provides a unique experience filled with opportunities for girls to learn, grow, and make lifelong friends. Boarding students are fully engaged in school life through classroom learning, co-curricular programmes, teams, clubs, and other school activities. With extensive co-curricular, athletic, performing arts, and leadership opportunities available at every grade level, Havergal nurtures confident, compassionate individuals grounded in the school’s core values of integrity, inquiry, compassion, and courage.

Post-secondary planning plays an integral role in the school’s Senior School programme. Havergal graduates are informed and responsive global citizens, ready to take the next step, whether that means studying at a university in Canada or abroad.

For admission enquiries, contact admissions@havergal.on.ca, call +1 (416) 483-3519, or visit: www.havergal.on.ca.