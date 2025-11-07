  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 07, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 05:11 | DXB weather-sun.svg25.3°C

Empowering girls: Havergal College's innovative leadership education

Inspiring young women to learn, grow, and make an impact

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 9:46 AM

Top Stories

Dubai Garden Glow to reopen as a day park; new location revealed

Dubai Garden Glow to reopen as a day park; new location revealed

UAE motorists who lose up to 4 hours in traffic daily welcome new highway announcement

UAE motorists who lose up to 4 hours in traffic daily welcome new highway announcement

Dubai's 'desert luxe' trend: VIP safaris, glamping, stargazing woo repeat tourists

Dubai's 'desert luxe' trend: VIP safaris, glamping, stargazing woo repeat tourists

Havergal College is a leading independent school for girls (Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12) in Toronto, Canada’s largest urban centre. Welcoming both day and boarding students from more than 20 countries around the world, Havergal is dedicated to excellence in education, character development, and community engagement. With a focus on empowering students to lead lives of purpose and impact, the school combines tradition with innovation to prepare its students to make a positive difference in a rapidly changing world.

Situated on a beautiful 22-acre campus, Havergal offers a distinctive educational journey shaped by a commitment to innovation, wellbeing, and community. The school’s enriched Liberal Arts programmes are thoughtfully designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of learning. Within a stimulating and supportive environment, students are encouraged to explore their interests and take initiative both in and out of the classroom.

Recommended For You

Dubai's new 60 affordable schools: How 'game changer' plan will give every child a chance

Dubai's new 60 affordable schools: How 'game changer' plan will give every child a chance

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

Death toll tops 100 as Philippines digs out after typhoon

Death toll tops 100 as Philippines digs out after typhoon

Ryan Reynolds to play villain in live-action 'Eloise' adaptation

Ryan Reynolds to play villain in live-action 'Eloise' adaptation

Iconic New York-based pizzeria launches its first Dubai outlet at Silicon Central Mall

Iconic New York-based pizzeria launches its first Dubai outlet at Silicon Central Mall

 

Havergal’s Boarding School provides a unique experience filled with opportunities for girls to learn, grow, and make lifelong friends. Boarding students are fully engaged in school life through classroom learning, co-curricular programmes, teams, clubs, and other school activities. With extensive co-curricular, athletic, performing arts, and leadership opportunities available at every grade level, Havergal nurtures confident, compassionate individuals grounded in the school’s core values of integrity, inquiry, compassion, and courage.

Post-secondary planning plays an integral role in the school’s Senior School programme. Havergal graduates are informed and responsive global citizens, ready to take the next step, whether that means studying at a university in Canada or abroad.

For admission enquiries, contact admissions@havergal.on.ca, call +1 (416) 483-3519, or visit: www.havergal.on.ca.