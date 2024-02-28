Empowering Emirati Excellence

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 1:36 PM

In the wake of Dubai's monumental announcement of a Dh1.1 billion scholarship programme for the top 100 Emirati high school graduates, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) extends a warm invitation to aspiring Emirati talents to enrol in its prestigious academic programme: Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management. With a commitment deeply rooted in nurturing and educating human capital within the hospitality and tourism industry, EAHM stands as a beacon for those eager to embark on a journey of hospitality leadership and professional growth, contributing to Dubai’s blooming industry.

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the scholarship programme aims to empower the next generation of local talent. EAHM aligns seamlessly with this noble objective, offering a platform where Emirati students can harness their potential and contribute meaningfully to Dubai's dynamic landscape.

Dubai's hospitality and tourism industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom, presenting boundless opportunities for individuals equipped with the right skills and knowledge. At EAHM, our education in hospitality management can serve as a versatile foundation for careers spanning hotel management, travel & tourism, luxury brand management, food and beverage services, events management, human resources, public relations, consultancy, marketing, finance, airlines, real estate, and technology and logistics.

Founded by the luxury hotel group, Jumeirah Group, EAHM is the first institution in the Middle East solely dedicated to hospitality education at the university level, providing a platform for students to flourish and embark on a fulfilling career in the industry. Renowned for its excellence in hospitality business management, it holds the first position in the QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings 2023 for the Middle East and Africa region and ranks 13th worldwide.

EAHM prides itself on its internationally recognised study programmes, worldwide industry-leading faculty members, state-of-the-art infrastructure, strong partnerships with industry leaders, and close proximity to some of the finest hotels in the world. Nearly 100 per cent of EAHM graduates secure employment within the first six months after graduation, showcasing the academy's commitment to preparing students for successful careers in the hospitality industry.

Daiane Lagger, Director of Enrolment, highlights: “Our strategic objectives resonate with the vision outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33. By nurturing talents and cultivating exceptional leaders, we contribute to Dubai's journey towards becoming one of the top 10 cities globally in terms of education quality by 2033. Through specialised studies tailored to meet the needs of Dubai's evolving economy, we empower our students to become future hospitality leaders. We believe in the transformative power of education to shape a brighter future. As we extend our invitation to Emirati high school graduates, we envision a cohort of dynamic individuals equipped with the right skills poised to make significant contributions to the hospitality industry and beyond.”

