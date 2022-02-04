Empowering Businesses with ShariaH-Compliant Products and Services

Ahmed Bin Khalaf Al-Otaiba, Chairman, Siraj Finance PJSC

Formerly known as the National Finance Company, Siraj Finance PJSC was established in late 1999 with a starting capital of Dh50 million

Rusan Fyroze, CEO, Siraj Finance PJSC

Siraj Finance PJSC is a private joint-stock company in Abu Dhabi and regulated by the UAE Central Bank, Siraj Finance provides a multitude of financial products — designed in compliance with Islamic Shariah principles.

We cater to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. Our objective is to encourage beneficial growth through the provision of a multitude of effective Islamic finance solutions and excellent diversified financial plans. We are directed towards the procurement of wealth and the growth of businesses. We are passionate about understanding our clients’ concerns and providing them with a variety of Islamic finance options that best fit their requirements.

Our core aim is to maintain our position as one of the most influential financial solutions companies facilitating businesses in the region. We value our clients’ concerns and provide them with a wide array of Islamic finance solutions to meet their specific goals. All our products are in accordance with Islamic principles and are meant to assist all segments of the population in growing their financial portfolio with financial solutions that cater to every need.

We also provide a range of customised solutions to help grow small or medium-sized businesses and enterprises. At Siraj, we offer an array of Shariah-compliant guarantees for different businesses. These cutting-edge guarantees are flexible, safe, and operate even on marginal amounts. We have been catering to companies owing to our wide reach to both local and international businesses. It is our constant endeavor to contribute structure to every corporate capital and to find avenues of adding value to the firm for shareholders.

Siraj Finance is part of Trizac Holding LLC (THL), which is an integral entity of the Al-Otaiba Group of Companies. Trizac Holding boasts of a diverse portfolio of products and services, of which Siraj Finance is a vital part. Spearheading diverse sectors of global importance, THL focuses on sustainability as its chief goal. With a strong corporate philosophy that involves operational transparency and integrity, THL aims for sustainable growth in environmental, societal, and economic realms. We work with the core aim to bring new businesses that enrich the economic experience in the Gulf region.

We continue to be the most efficient, smooth, and modern Islamic financial institution in the country. With the goal of both safeguarding and growing client wealth via Islamic-based ethical means, we continue to deliver the best and most innovative Shariah-compliant financial products and services to our clients.