Empower Your Future

Unsure about your degree? Find your path with these tips

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 10:39 AM

Brendan Michael Vyner

Director – Student Recruitment

Amity University Dubai

How do I choose the right degree?

Once a student enters grade 12, they have to make a very complex decision that will affect their future, and that is, which degree should they choose?

At 17 years old, this is a decision that not many students are equipped to make. So how can we help with this? I believe there are certain pieces of information that a student needs to research before they can understand which degree to pursue.

Employment landscape

Right now, there is a big need for STEM degrees in the region. The UAE has recently introduced strategies that aim to position the country as a technical hub of excellence. With innovative new initiatives such as the National Programme for Coders and One Million Arab Coders, Dubai is rapidly expanding towards becoming a hub for start-ups and tech companies.

Computer Science careers are also in strong demand. Careers such as data analysts, app developers, cloud architects, blockchain developers and cyber security specialists are currently in demand across every industry vertical.

Engineers are needed in multiple fields including the automotive industry, construction and real estate, urban planning and robotics. Creative fields are also in demand now, as technology has enabled entrepreneurs to have access to a wider audience through channels such as social media. Fields such as film and television, animation, fashion design, marketing and social media, have now been made easier to enter by allowing creatives to scale up their audiences and followers using technology.

It is okay for students to be unsure when making these decisions, and this is when you would need to choose a degree that potentially leads to the most possible career paths.

The smart choice here would be to select a business degree. This is the broadest and most secure choice for anyone entering the workforce, and it would allow you to specialise in areas such as sales, marketing, finance, HR, business development, management or entrepreneurship.

Understanding degree accreditation

Before selecting your degree, we should ask two questions.

Is my degree locally, regionally and federally accredited?

Is my degree certified by professional bodies and recognised internationally?

You may wish to choose a degree that is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education.

Enrolling in a CAA-accredited university provides an assurance to students that a university meets international education standards, validates the quality of the degree and also provides universal recognition for credit transfer and further education abroad.

Ensuring your degree has accreditation by professional bodies will help you become more employable and certified once you graduate.

Making a choice

It is recommended you use a design-thinking methodology to chart your potential future career path. Starting from the career path, what degree do you need to join that career, what subjects do you need to enrol in that degree, and what skills do you need to master those subjects?

Before you choose your degree, do some research into the potential career paths from this degree, and the job descriptions of what these people do. Do you know anyone that you can talk to that has that potential job already? Talk to them.

Ask them what they do, and ask them how their career has progressed. If all these boxes are ticked, then you have done all you can. It is time to make your decision.

“Established in 2011, Amity University Dubai is a leading international university in the UAE and is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the UAE, with degrees accredited by the MOE through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Amity University Dubai offers more than 30 degrees, spanning industry sectors including business, engineering, computer science, journalism, fashion design, hospitality & tourism, forensic science, architecture, media and law.

The Dubai campus is spread over a 700,000 sqft area with world-class facilities and state-of-the-art labs for specialised courses such as aerospace, construction, media, design, hospitality and more.

Amity University Dubai is home to more than 2,000 students from over 70 nationalities with over 120,000 alumni worldwide.” — Dr. Fazal Malik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Dubai.

“As a student at Amity University Dubai, the most valuable aspect of my education was not only the sheer volume of real-world exposure to the industry but the quality of teaching and the amount of learning I gained from the different projects I worked on. Being a part of the Amity Incubation Centre has also given us, as a startup, the platform and all the right resources to kickstart our growth and operations. I feel very fortunate to have been connected with industry experts, mentors and professors to help us with setting up our business and scaling it across the city.” — Bilal Shabandri, Co-founder and CEO of arcab, Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering) Amity University Dubai, 2015-2019.