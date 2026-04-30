Emirates NBD remains committed to the growth of the financial sector

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has launched a Business Support Package consisting of a set of temporary fee-relief measures to help SMEs manage day-to-day operations over the next few months.

Announced in early April, the initiative lends confidence to the business community in light of current regional conditions, while reflecting the UAE leadership’s continued focus on stability, resilience and sustainable growth.

The package introduces several measures designed to offer greater flexibility to SMEs including the waiver of loan deferment fees, international courier charges for business card deliveries, and cheque return fees resulting from unforeseen cash flow interruptions.

Additionally, the bank will waive cash withdrawal fees at ATMs across the UAE and GCC, as well as business debit card replacement fees. Further financial relief comes in the form of a 30% discount on charges for letters of credit and guarantees.

The bank is also offering a discount of 40 per cent on cash management services, regularising the introductory pricing offer.

The bank’s initiative complements a series of initiatives introduced by the Dubai Government, including their approval of Dh1 billion in economic facilitation measures and the Central Bank of the UAE’s approval of a comprehensive Financial Institution Resilience Package, designed to reinforce the stability and resilience of the UAE banking sector considering regional circumstances.

The Business Support Package reinforces Emirates NBD’s commitment to supporting SMEs by offering them greater flexibility at a time when it matters most. The bank remains committed to the growth of the sector and the financial wellbeing of customers amidst operational challenges and liquidity pressures. Through the package, the bank aims to build confidence and provide meaningful support as the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global financial hub.