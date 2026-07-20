Emirates International Schools celebrates outstanding IB results and EdArabia recognition

Emirates International Schools celebrates another year of exceptional achievement, highlighted by remarkable International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme results and recognition as the Winner of the 2026 EdArabia Parents’ Choice Award.

Leading this year’s success are two outstanding graduates at Emirates International School Jumeirah, Sama Ahmed and Zhijie Gu, who achieved the maximum possible score of 45 points in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Awarded to only a small percentage of IB students worldwide each year, this perfect score reflects exceptional academic excellence, determination, and resilience.

Emirates International Schools continue to strengthen their reputation as Dubai’s leading IB World Schools. The Class of 2026 achieved an impressive IBDP average of 34 points, once again surpassing the global average, alongside an outstanding 99 per cent IBDP pass rate and a 100 per cent pass rate in the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP).

The achievements of the graduating class extend well beyond examination results. Students across both campuses have secured offers from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including King’s College London, the University of St Andrews, the University of Toronto, and Trinity College Dublin, reflecting the strength of the school’s academic programmes and its commitment to preparing students for success on the global stage.

As part of the Al Habtoor Group, Emirates International Schools also offer students unique opportunities beyond the classroom, including valuable summer internships across the Group’s diverse businesses, enabling them to develop real-world experience and explore future career pathways.

The school’s continued success is further reinforced by both campuses KHDA rating of ‘Very Good’ and its recognition through the 2026 EdArabia Parents’ Choice Award — an achievement that reflects the trust and confidence of its parent community. Together, these milestones showcase Emirates International Schools unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and nurturing confident, globally minded learners who are ready to thrive at the world’s leading universities and beyond.

“As Principal of Emirates International School, Jumeirah (EIS-J), I am proud of the outstanding achievements of our Class of 2026 in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP).

Two exceptional students achieved the maximum possible score of 45 points, a rare and remarkable feat accomplished by fewer than 0.5 per cent of students worldwide. These exceptional outcomes are the result of a culture that places every student at the centre of learning.

Through outstanding teaching, personalised academic mentoring, targeted intervention programmes, and a strong focus on student wellbeing, we ensure that every learner is challenged, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential. Our teachers work closely with students throughout their IB journey, providing individual guidance, fostering resilience, and encouraging intellectual curiosity—qualities that enable our students to excel both academically and personally.

Twelve students secured an elite score of 40 points or higher, and the school’s overall average points score rose by a full point compared to last year. EISJ’s average score now sits an impressive three points above the global IB average. While I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated teachers, school leaders, and supportive families, the ultimate praise belongs to our students. They did not just navigate adversity—they shone through it.

Through their remarkable achievements, they have unlocked doors to the world’s most prestigious universities and institutions, and they have exciting futures ahead. They leave the school as accomplished global citizens who will undoubtedly represent our community with pride and distinction on the world stage,” said Jayne Needham, Principal at Emirates International Schools.