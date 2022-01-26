Embracing Technological Innovation

Committed to serving Indian diaspora

We understand hard work. We understand family. Most importantly, we understand the value of hard-earned money and its role in bringing joy to families living miles apart.

As a trusted cross-border payments provider to millions of Indians in the UAE, we at LuLu Exchange have spent the last 13 years understanding our larger responsibility towards the expat population in the UAE. Through world-class, convenient and easy-to-understand processes, we have made it our mission to ensure every money remitted through us reaches on time, securely and at the best rates in the market.

The Indian diaspora forms a major portion of the expat population in the UAE. Both countries share a beautiful bond of respect and trust, and as a responsible payments provider, we are proud to have played a crucial role in developing the payments ecosystem binding these two great nations. Our contribution to strengthening the remittance corridor to India has seen us embrace technological innovations and meaningful partnerships to make payments affordable and more inclusive for Indians from all walks of life

From one branch in 2009 to 83 branches today, our recent positioning of physical branches as consumer engagement centres and the continuous technological upgrades to our LuLu Money app, have cemented our drive to ensure the Indian diaspora is well served. This has also been a boon in helping increase the flow of outward remittances to India, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the Indian economy.

On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, we at LuLu Exchange convey our heartfelt greetings to Indians across the world. The journey of any great nation depends on the will of its people, and in this regard, India has much to be proud of thanks to the people who call her their motherland. Jai Hind!