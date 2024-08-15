Embracing Neo-Patriotism

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:39 PM

As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the Republic of India, the world's largest and, in my view, greatest democracy, I am filled with a profound sense of what I term ‘Neo-Patriotism’. This is not a new form of patriotism but rather an evolved perspective on what it means to love and support our nation.

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman, IBPC Dubai.

Neo-Patriotism isn't about displays of strength or jingoism. It's about embracing a calm and thoughtful commitment to India's growth, celebrating its economic progress, renewing faith in our financial systems, and believing firmly in India's role as a unifying and positive force in an increasingly divided world.

I often express how fortunate we are, as the Indian and Indian-origin community in the UAE, to witness the incredible synergy between the UAE—an epicenter of innovation and development—and India, the cradle of civilization. This dynamic fusion has birthed countless success stories across diverse social and economic layers. The bond between these two nations is stronger than ever, thanks to groundbreaking initiatives like the CEPA and the India-Middle Eastern Corridor. These partnerships have fortified our relationship and set a solid foundation for a future of sustainable excellence.

On this special day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every Indian citizen and person of Indian origin. Let us embrace our collective responsibility to safeguard and advance the only world we have, ensuring it thrives in the most ideal manner.