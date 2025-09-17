Embrace the season with the Autumn Collection from Flowers.ae

  • search in Khaleej Times
Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 9:00 AM

There’s something magical about autumn, the warm tones, the cozy elegance, and the feeling of new chapters unfolding. Flowers.ae, the most trusted flower delivery brand in Dubai with over 13,000+ 5-star reviews, captures that essence perfectly with it’s brand-new Autumn Collection. Featuring vibrant oranges, golden yellows, rich burgundies, and soft desert hues, this collection is a true celebration of the season.

From breathtaking Grand Bouquets like the Amara, Veronica, Diana, and Aya, each a statement of luxury and abundance, to elegant arrangements such as Sunset, Dune, Velvet, and Ruby, consisting of handties, hatboxes, and vases, every design has been inspired by culture and crafted to bring warmth and joy into your home or gifting moments.

Whether you’re marking a milestone, expressing gratitude, or simply refreshing your space, these autumn flowers are the perfect choice.

Why choose Flowers.ae?

Flower delivery anywhere in the UAE — Reliable service across all emirates.

Free delivery — Complimentary flower delivery in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and beyond with orders above Dh245. 

Premium, one-of-a-kind designs — Each arrangement handcrafted with precision and passion.

Celebrate autumn in style. Get autumn flowers delivered in the UAE from Flowers.ae and enjoy your luxury flowers.