Embodying Tradition

Upholding the motto of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been instrumental in the proliferation of Indian jewellery at the global stage

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM

As Indians across the globe celebrate the 76th year of their country’s independence, it is imperative that we take this day both as a moment of celebration as well as a moment of reflection. More than being a commemoration, Independence Day signifies the resilience of our ancestors; It is a testament to our country’s enduring spirit of freedom, unity and diversity. As we honour the remarkable leaps that India has taken since its independence, the recognition that our country is yet to realise its full potential should be our motivation to take it forward.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds began its operations in India in 1993 with a single store in Kerala. The immense success that we have reaped both in India and abroad, which has transformed us into the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally in a span of 30 years, is in no small part thanks to the extremely prolific entrepreneurial environment that India has furnished. The fastidious partnerships that India has fostered with the UAE, which has been incredibly beneficial to both the countries, is another factor that has boosted us to being a leader in the global jewellery trade. The long-standing relationship between India and the UAE, Dubai’s stature as the City of Gold, and the recently signed CEPA between the two countries, has all played its part in Malabar Gold & Diamonds being able to capitalise on India’s indigenous artistry to spread Indian made jewellery far and wide. With craftmanship that is passed down for generations, India continues to be the handcrafted jewellery capital of the world. By selling jewellery that is an amalgamation of Indian art, tradition and heritage, we are doing our part to spread our rich culture and ethos to every corner of the world and embodying the moto of ‘Make in India, Market to the World’.

The amicable standing between India and the UAE has been one of the key influences behind Malabar Gold & Diamonds basing its entire international operations out of the UAE; solidified by the recently opened Malabar International Hub (MIH), situated in the gold souq region of Dubai. MIH is a centralised hub that houses all the operational functionalities of our retail presence outside of India in the GCC, the Far East, the US and the UK.

With the abundance of natural resources and human capital that India has at its disposal, all it takes is for us to get a firm grasp on how to fully utilise it. As long as we do that, the heights to which India can grow in the coming years will have no bounds. Malabar Gold & Diamonds wishes Indians all over the world a happy Independence Day.

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com