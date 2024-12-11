Embodying Japanese Excellence: No Compromise over Quality and Innovation

Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO, Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

For over 100 years, Panasonic has been synonymous with quality, precision, craftsmanship, and reliability, establishing itself as Japan’s No. 1 consumer appliances brand*.

Deeply rooted in Japan’s cultural values, the company has spent nearly a century perfecting the art of creating high-quality, innovative products that constantly enhance the lives of our customers around the globe. As a brand that proudly carries the philosophy of 'Japan Excellence', Panasonic not only delivers cutting-edge technology, but the company also reflects the timeless values of Japanese craftsmanship and a commitment to sustainability, creating products that go beyond just function to embody the very essence of Japan’s cultural ethos.

Our ability to deliver on these promises is deeply rooted in our heritage as a Japanese company. The unique values and cutting-edge technologies we embrace, originating from Japan, provide an extra layer of differentiation and preference, reinforcing our commitment to excellence. Globally, products from Japan are recognised for their superior quality and advanced technology. In a genuine effort to further distinguish ourselves as a brand, Panasonic empowers its customers with more reasons to choose our products, by leveraging Japan’s positive image. Our brand action tagline — ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow’ — embodies our commitment to achieving holistic wellbeing for people, society, and the planet, inspired by Japan.

The 'Japan Quality' label stands for the highest standards in advanced manufacturing technology and seasoned craftsmanship. It reflects an unwavering commitment to creating finely crafted products. Japan’s reputation for exceptional quality has been built over generations, with elegantly functional and user-friendly products that stand the test of time.

The Heart of 'Japan Excellence'

At its core, 'Japan Excellence' is not just a saying, it is a philosophy embedded into the way companies from Japan approach product development, customer relationships, and craftsmanship. For Panasonic, this philosophy is woven into the fabric of every product it creates. From its founding in 1918 by Konosuke Matsushita, Panasonic has been guided by core principles of quality, precision, and dedication.

With this rich heritage of developing long-lasting, reliable products that stand the test of time, the brand's legacy ensures that Panasonic remains a trusted name, synonymous with durability and excellence in every product it creates, embodying Japan Excellence.

To meet the specific needs of customers in the region, Panasonic concentrates on four key pillars of Japan Excellence — Food and health, hygiene and cleanliness, natural beauty, and craftsmanship.

Celebrating Japan's food culture and prioritising innovative solutions that promote healthy living and enhance culinary experiences, the brand ensures that its kitchen supports a nutritious lifestyle and elevates the joy of cooking.

Committing to enhanced hygiene and cleanliness with tough-style vacuum cleaners, washer dryers and front-load washing machines that help customers uphold high standards of cleanliness effortlessly.

Maintaining natural beauty is reflected through self-care promoted through personal care and garment care products with advanced technologies.

Rooted in a tradition of meticulous craftsmanship, Panasonic ensures that every product embodies the quality for which Japan is renowned, evident in its precision blade shavers and high picture quality televisions. This dedication to craftsmanship guarantees that customers receive durable, high-quality products that offer exceptional performance and longevity.

In addition to Panasonic’s emphasis on craftsmanship, the brand is equally committed to promoting wellbeing, a core principle woven through every product. The company’s dedication to wellbeing is also tied to the its commitment to sustainability. For example, Panasonic integrates environmental wellbeing into its design philosophy, focusing on reducing its carbon footprint and creating products that are energy-efficient and sustainable. As the world faces increasing environmental challenges, Panasonic’s eco-conscious innovations, such as energy-efficient appliances and sustainable materials, underscore the company's determination to create a healthier planet for future generations. Innovation Rooted in Tradition Panasonic’s ability to innovate without compromising on tradition is another reason why it embodies Japan Excellence. In a rapidly changing technological landscape, the company seamlessly blends modern innovation with the timeless values of craftsmanship and quality. This balance is especially apparent in Panasonic’s consumer electronics, where cutting-edge features are packaged in designs that speak to Japan’s aesthetic principles of simplicity, elegance, and functionality. A Century of Trust and Legacy As Panasonic enters its second century of business, it remains a powerful testament to Japan’s commitment to excellence. The company has built its reputation on delivering products that stand the test of time, offering customers durable, reliable solutions that meet their everyday needs. The legacy of Konosuke Matsushita, the company’s founder, lives on in every product and in every customer interaction. His vision was simple: to contribute to society by providing high-quality, affordable products that enhance the lives of consumers. Today, Panasonic continues to live up to this vision, with a commitment to both customer satisfaction and the wellbeing of the planet. Panasonic's Continued Promise Panasonic’s commitment to embodying "Japan Excellence" is evident in every facet of its operation. From its dedication to sustainable development to its focus on superior craftsmanship and innovation, the brand remains a leader in offering products that improve the lives of individuals while respecting the planet. The company’s focus on wellbeing and Japanese excellence, through food, health, hygiene, natural beauty, and craftsmanship shows how deeply it understands the needs of its customers and how it translates these needs into thoughtfully designed products. Today, the world demands innovation, sustainability, and exceptional quality, and we are proud that Panasonic stands out as a shining example of Japanese excellence. By staying true to its cultural roots while embracing the future, the company ensures that its products will continue to enrich the lives of our customers for generations to come. 'Japan Quality' is not just a label, it is a symbol of the high standards and values that define the brand, and it’s a promise that Panasonic will always keep.

*Based on Euromonitor’s data for Japan market, reconfirmed annually.