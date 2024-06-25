Elevating India's Global Influence

(First row — L-R) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis; (Second row — L-R) President of the European Council Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for a family photo with G7 heads of States and heads of delegation of Outreach countries at Borgo Egnazia resort during the G7 Summit hosted by Italy, in Savelletri on June 14. — AFP

In the dynamic arena of international relations, cultural diplomacy has emerged as a potent tool for nations to forge bonds, promote mutual understanding, and project soft power on the global stage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his strategic initiatives and charismatic leadership, has adeptly leveraged India's rich cultural heritage to bolster its global influence and strengthen bilateral relations with countries worldwide.

Under Modi's tenure, India's approach to cultural diplomacy has undergone a significant transformation, characterised by a proactive engagement that transcends traditional diplomatic norms.

CULTURAL DIPLOMACY INITIATIVES

Central to Modi's cultural diplomacy strategy is the promotion of India's cultural diversity through various initiatives and engagements. One of the noteworthy endeavours is the "International Day of Yoga," proposed by Modi and adopted by the United Nations in 2014. This annual event, celebrated globally on June 21st, promotes physical and mental well-being through yoga, embodying India's ancient practice as a symbol of peace and harmony.

Furthermore, Modi has revitalised India's cultural diplomacy through initiatives like the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" program, launched in 2016. This innovative initiative pairs states and union territories of India to promote mutual understanding and appreciation of their cultural heritage. By fostering interactions between diverse Indian regions, Modi aims to strengthen national unity while projecting India's cultural richness abroad.

CULTURAL EXCHANGES AND FESTIVALS

Modi's government has actively facilitated cultural exchanges and festivals to showcase India's cultural vibrancy globally. Events such as the "Namaste France" cultural festival in Paris and the "India by the Nile" festival in Egypt have provided platforms for Indian artists, musicians, dancers, and filmmakers to showcase their talents and engage with international audiences.

Such initiatives highlight Modi's vision of cultural diplomacy as a means to build bridges and nurture enduring relationships beyond political and economic realms.

Promotion of Indian Heritage & Art

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has embarked on an ambitious journey to promote its rich cultural heritage and arts on the global stage. Recognising the profound influence of cultural diplomacy, the Modi government has implemented various initiatives aimed at preserving, promoting, and showcasing India's diverse cultural legacy.

PM Modi stands next to Indian Head of the socio-spiritual Hindu organisation BAPS, Mahant Swami Maharaj, during the inauguration of the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East, on February 14 in Abu Dhabi. — AFP

One of the cornerstone efforts has been the restoration and preservation of ancient cultural sites, such as temples in Cambodia and Vietnam. These endeavors not only underscore India's commitment to conserving shared heritage but also strengthen cultural ties with Southeast Asian nations.

Celebrations of Indian festivals in various countries have also gained prominence, reflecting the growing popularity of India's traditions in art, dance, music, literature, languages, and culinary practices worldwide. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), through its Cultural Centres in 37 countries, has been instrumental in organising cultural festivals, promoting Indian studies abroad and awarding scholarships to foreign students to study in India.

A significant achievement under Modi's leadership was the inclusion of the Garba Dance in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Furthermore, the Modi government's 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' initiative focuses on conserving and restoring significant civilisational and religious sites across India. Projects such as the 'Kashi Vishwanath' Corridor in Varanasi, 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya, 'Mahakaal Lok' Project in Ujjain, and the 'Maa Kamakhya' Corridor in Guwahati are notable milestones in this endeavour.

Additionally, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has successfully retrieved over 340 antiquities of Indian origin from foreign countries since 2014, reflecting efforts to reclaim and preserve India's ancient artefacts.

To this end, India is working to develop a modern system on the lines of similar cultural events in cities like Venice, London and Sao Paulo, Modi said while inaugurating the first India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 at the Red Fort.

“The India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale is a celebration of our country’s diverse heritage and vibrant culture. Such programmes should get a global identity as similar events in some of the world cities,” he said. The Modi government has taken a notable initiative to safeguard and preserve the country's cultural heritage sites.

UAE AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

In the realm of cultural diplomacy, Modi's engagement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been particularly noteworthy. The UAE, home to a significant Indian expatriate community, shares strong historical and cultural ties with India. Modi's visits to the UAE have emphasized cultural exchanges and economic cooperation, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation between the two nations.

The establishment of the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Indian Culture in Abu Dhabi and the inauguration of the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in Dubai symbolize the growing cultural collaboration between India and the UAE. These initiatives not only celebrate the shared values of tolerance, pluralism, and diversity but also enhance people-to-people connections, contributing to stronger bilateral relations. The inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi, marked a significant cultural milestone, symbolizing India's outreach and cultural diplomacy through shared heritage. G20 SUMMIT: A PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL DIALOGUE The 18th G20 Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023, marked a significant milestone in India's diplomatic calendar under Modi's leadership. This summit served as the culmination of extensive G20 processes and meetings throughout the year, involving ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. During the summit, the G20 Leaders' Declaration was adopted, affirming the collective commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon in various ministerial and working group meetings. Prime Minister Modi announced India's initiative to host a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit as part of its G20 Presidency. This diplomatic endeavour not only showcased India's leadership in global governance but also underscored Modi's commitment to leveraging international forums to advance India's priorities and foster global cooperation. STRENGTHENING GLOBAL RELATIONS AT THE G7 SUMMIT During his first overseas trip after commencing his third term, Modi participated in the G7 Summit for the fifth consecutive time, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This summit, held against a backdrop of global challenges and opportunities, provided Modi with a crucial platform to engage with world leaders and advance India's strategic interests on the international stage. Ahead of his participation in the G7 Outreach session, Modi engaged in bilateral meetings with several prominent leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. These meetings underscored India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fronts. Key discussions during Modi's bilateral meetings included the ongoing negotiations for a UK-India Free Trade Agreement, efforts to bolster Indo-French defence cooperation under the 'Horizon 2047' initiative. With Italian PM Meloni, Modi reviewed the progress of the India-Italy strategic partnership, expressing satisfaction with the growing trade and economic collaboration. The recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) was welcomed as a framework for enhanced cooperation in patents, designs, and trademarks. IMPACT AND FUTURE PROSPECTS Modi's proactive approach to cultural diplomacy has yielded tangible benefits for India's global standing. It has enhanced India's soft power, increased cultural exchanges, and fostered stronger bilateral relations with numerous countries. Looking ahead, Modi's emphasis on cultural diplomacy is expected to continue shaping India's foreign policy approach, leveraging cultural exchanges and collaborations to navigate complex global challenges and seize opportunities for mutual cooperation. Modi's tenure has seen a remarkable elevation of India's cultural diplomacy efforts, emphasizing India's rich heritage.

