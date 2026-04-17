EFS Facilities Services Group stands strong with the UAE in ensuring safety and continuity everyday

In an ever-evolving regional and global landscape, resilience has become central to how businesses think, plan, and operate. The UAE’s resilience is reflected not only in its policies and institutions, but in the quiet efficiency with which the country continues to function, safeguard people and sustain essential services at all times. Built on strong governance, a deep culture of preparedness and the steady commitment of frontline teams across sectors, this resilience is seen in the ability to preserve safety, ensure continuity and maintain public confidence without disruption. It is this combination of foresight, coordination and operational discipline that continues to distinguish the UAE as a model of stability in a fast-moving region. Taking the learnings from this, we at EFS Facilities Services Group, translates this into a relentless focus on people, where over 70 per cent of the workforce operates on the frontlines, business continuity, and the uninterrupted delivery of services across the UAE and wider GCC.

The UAE, in particular, through its robust governance frameworks and emphasis on safety and preparedness, has created an ecosystem that enables businesses to operate with confidence and continuity. As a facilities management provider, EFS operates as a first responder within the built environment, prioritising not only the safety and security of assets and infrastructure, but equally the wellbeing of the people who rely on them every day.

In facilities management, continuity is not abstract. It is about ensuring that infrastructure functions, services remain active, and operates without disruption. At EFS, this responsibility is supported by agile structures, strong systems, and a people-first culture that enables teams to respond quickly, stay prepared, and maintain stability across operations.

As highlighted by Tariq Chauhan, EFS Group Vice-Chairman, in his recently published article Doing Business in GCC: What It Teaches Us About Resilience, "Resilience is not built in the middle of a crisis; it is cultivated long before the crisis arrives." At EFS, this translates into structured preparedness, disciplined execution and continuous investment in people and systems, built into everyday business.

That commitment is deeply aligned with the UAE itself, a nation that has made resilience, preparedness and continuity part of its operating culture. In many ways, EFS reflects the same mindset: staying ready, acting with purpose and putting people at the centre of every response. As the UAE continues to set the standard for stability and forward planning in the region, EFS’s ambition is to match that spirit on the ground every day, strengthening the built environment through service, trust and the ability to perform when it matters most.

In a region defined by ambition and rapid growth, the ability to ensure continuity, protect people, and operate with consistency, is not just an operational requirement, but a responsibility. The focus is not on reacting to disruption, but on foresight and building systems that are designed to withstand it.