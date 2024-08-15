EFS Facilities Services Committed to Growth and Development

EFS Photo

As India marks its 78th Independence Day, EFS Facilities Services Group stands proud of its enduring partnership with the country, celebrating India's rich heritage and its bright future as a global hub of skilled talent. EFS has established a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Europe, with a workforce of over 30,000 professionals in 25 countries. For over two decades, EFS has maintained remarkable double-digit growth, reinforcing its status as a global leader in the facilities management industry.

EFS India, a significant part of EFS's expansive portfolio, exemplifies the Group's commitment to India's economic growth and development. Operating in over 200 cities across 25 states, EFS India employs more than 5,000 skilled professionals.

EFS's growth journey, marked by consistent expansion and innovation, is pivotal in driving positive impact and economic development in its regions, particularly India. India is on the cusp of becoming the skill capital of the world, and EFS is playing a significant role in this transformation. Under the Skill India Mission, EFS is actively working to support overseas employment opportunities for Indian professionals in the GCC and Europe. This initiative aligns with India's broader goals of upskilling its workforce and creating opportunities that contribute to global economic growth.

Central to EFS's efforts in India is the EFSIM Skills Development Academy. The academy is dedicated to upskilling the Indian workforce, particularly in technical domains like electrical, plumbing, welding, HVAC, and more. The first centre in Aligarh has set an ambitious goal of training 2,000 to 5,000 trainees within 18 months. The academy also serves as a Saudi Arabia Takamol authorized Skill Assessment and Verification centre offering certifications that enhance the employability of Indian workers in Saudi Arabia.

EFS's collaboration with various State Governments in India further strengthens its commitment to recruitment and upskilling. These partnerships ensure that the workforce is equipped with the skills needed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. Beyond its business operations, EFS is deeply committed to worker welfare, as demonstrated by its work through the Abhaar Foundation. The primary objective of Abhaar India is to address the unique challenges faced by unskilled and semi-skilled migrant workers in GCC. Through this platform, the foundation aims to provide comprehensive support to meet the needs and aspirations of these workers while promoting sustainable living practices and generating economic and social benefits for the workers, their families, and the society at large.

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, EFS reaffirms its dedication to the country's growth and prosperity. Through initiatives like the EFSIM Skills Development Academy and the Abhaar Worker Welfare Foundation and by facilitating overseas employment opportunities, EFS is contributing not only to the success of the organisations it serves but also to the broader goal of a more sustainable and prosperous India. In the spirit of India's Independence Day, EFS remains committed to fostering economic growth, enhancing the skillset of the Indian workforce, and building a future where India's potential as the skill capital of the world is fully realised.