Education 4.0: How policy and technology are reshaping learning and employability in India

India’s education sector is undergoing a significant transformation. With one of the world’s largest student populations, an expanding network of universities and colleges, and growing adoption of technology, the country is moving beyond simply widening access to education towards improving skills, flexibility and employability.

The scale of the opportunity is substantial. India has around 580 million people between the ages of five and 24, creating one of the largest potential learner populations globally. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the country’s education market, valued at around $117 billion in FY23, is projected to reach $313 billion by FY30.

Behind that growth is an education system that continues to expand. India currently has nearly 25 crore school students, while higher education enrolment has reached 4.50 crore, according to the latest government data. More importantly, participation in higher education has steadily increased over the past decade, reflecting wider access to universities, colleges and professional programmes.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has accelerated a move towards multidisciplinary learning, greater academic flexibility, vocational education and closer links between classrooms and careers. Rather than treating academic and vocational pathways as separate tracks, the policy seeks to give students greater freedom to combine subjects and develop skills that can translate into the workplace.

With the adoption of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, India’s education sector is steadily redefining itself. The Education 4.0 revolution, which emphasises inclusive learning and employability, is already underway, changing not only how students learn but also the skills they will need for an increasingly digital economy.

That transition is becoming increasingly important as the nature of employment changes. Employers are placing greater emphasis on digital capabilities, problem-solving, communication, critical thinking and adaptability alongside traditional qualifications. As industries ranging from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and technology embrace automation and artificial intelligence, education providers are under growing pressure to ensure that students leave classrooms prepared for a very different workplace.

Artificial intelligence represents the next stage of that transition. Its role in education is gradually moving beyond simply generating information. Used responsibly, AI can support personalised learning, provide feedback, help students understand difficult concepts and allow educators to identify areas where learners may require additional support.

But technology alone will not determine the success of India’s education transformation. The next challenge is ensuring that greater access translates into better outcomes. Differences in infrastructure, teaching quality and digital access remain, particularly across regions and income groups. Equally important is closing the gap between academic qualifications and the practical capabilities employers require.

From A Student's View

AI - as learning partner, not a shortcut

As generative AI becomes part of everyday education, Jahnavi Menon, a culture journalist and Politics student at the London School of Economics (LSE), shares a student’s perspective on how the technology can support learning without replacing independent thought.

Generative AI tools needn't be used as a "cheat" code or a quick fix. Students can utilise them in ways that improve their academic efficiency, whilst simultaneously learning and improving consistently. AI shouldn't be viewed as a worthy substitute for human intellect; the biggest mistake students make is seeing a resource that can be used for self improvement as a shortcut tool that underestimates their own skills. Instead, students could greatly benefit from using AI to complement their individual strengths.

Society has to adapt to a new age of integrating AI across all learning models and industries. However, one does not need to do this by conforming to a dangerous path of letting AI control every decision and task one undertakes. Humans used to be more than capable of using their wits before the advent of ChatGPT. Instead, students can improve their cognitive skills by relying on AI to smooth roadblocks that would otherwise prove inaccessible.

One of the rarely discussed benefits of AI models, rather than capabilities such as task completion, assignment editing, or proofreading, is their ability to provide marking, analysis, and guidance. Typically, marking rubrics are vague and not easily applicable to every unique assignment. Furthermore, students often lack the skills required to interpret these rubrics and determine where their assignments fall, especially since rubrics use subjective language. Particularly in creative assignments like essays, this can prove to be a serious point of difficulty. AI models, once relevant data is input, can mark and provide realistic feedback to students, helping improve their learning at home and providing efficient, independent help to students. Students can also overcome the frustration of not being able to start a task by asking such models for a slight push; guidance on the rules to solve a question, for instance. This reduces the activation energy required to complete cumbersome tasks.

Generative AI can also help with students' planning skills. Exam timetables, study routines, and life habits can be carefully composed and refined if these models are fed specific data about the user's particular habits and what they are looking to improve or achieve. This can provide encouragement and structure in students' lives, promoting healthy habits such as motivating students to work productively in deep focus and practise mindful routines through exercise, good nutrition and community involvement.