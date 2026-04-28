Educating for the world our children will shape

“Education should do more than prepare children for exams, it should prepare them to understand the world and shape it with purpose.”

Abi Fishbourne, Principal, Ash Mount School

The world our children are growing into is full of opportunity. Advances in technology, global connections, and new ways of thinking are opening doors previous generations could only imagine. In this landscape, education must prepare children not just to succeed, but to contribute, create, and lead.

At Ash Mount School, we are building a school shaped by this reality. Designed deliberately, our approach combines strong academic foundations with an international, inquiry-led learning experience that nurtures curiosity, confidence, and character.

Across leading education systems, there is a clear shift, from knowledge alone to how children think, connect ideas, and apply learning in meaningful contexts. At Ash Mount, this is embedded from the start.

Learning is deliberately connected. Sciences, arts, humanities, and technology are experienced as part of a wider understanding of the world. Students explore real-world challenges, combining disciplines to investigate sustainability, innovation, and global issues. They learn to question, analyse, and create, not simply recall.

As students’ progress, this broad foundation evolves into personalised pathways. In the senior years, learners are supported to choose routes that suit them, academic or vocational, ensuring success is defined individually. Our Scholarship Programme further supports depth and mastery in areas of passion.

At Ash Mount, curriculum is not just what children learn, but how they learn to think, connect, and contribute.

So as you look ahead, the question becomes: what do you want for your child, now, and in the future?

A school where young people are known, challenged, and inspired

“The secondary years should ignite something in young people, a sense of who they are, what they stand for, and what they are capable of.”

Tom Nelson, Head of Secondary, Ash Mount School

As children move into the secondary years, something shifts. They are no longer just learners; they are becoming individuals — forming opinions, building independence, and understanding their place in the world.

At this stage, what matters is not only what they learn, but how they experience school each day.

At Ash Mount School, our secondary environment is designed around this understanding. It is a place where young people are known as individuals, with strengths, interests, and ambitions. A place where they grow in confidence while being challenged to think deeply, take responsibility, and step beyond their comfort zone.

This is reflected in both approach and environment. Specialist laboratories, innovation and design studios, and dedicated arts spaces allow students to explore their interests in depth. Collaborative and quiet study areas support independence and teamwork, while sports and wellbeing facilities ensure balance remains a priority.

Just as important is the culture. Relationships are at the heart of everything. Teachers know their students well. Expectations are high, and so is the support. Students are encouraged to take ownership of their learning and develop a strong sense of self.

Beyond the classroom, opportunities in leadership, competition, creativity, and community help students discover what matters to them.

Families are partners throughout this journey, creating a connected community that supports each young person academically and personally.

Because ultimately, the question is not just where your child will study, but who they will become.