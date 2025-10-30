Early detection on wheels: Burjeel Cancer Institute’s drive to make breast cancer screening accessible for all

When the bright pink mammogram truck pulled outside a government office in Abu Dhabi, it drew more than curiosity. Within hours, dozens of women had signed up for complimentary breast cancer screenings, many of them getting checked for the first time in years. For some, it was simply a matter of convenience. For others, it was a step toward peace of mind.

“I kept postponing my screening because of my busy schedule,” said Fatima Awad, who visited the truck at her workplace. “When the team came here, I realised I had no reason to delay. It was quick, private, and reassuring.”

Moments like these capture the purpose behind Burjeel Cancer Institute’s (BCI) campaign Scan for Life, a mobile mammogram programme designed to bring breast cancer screening and education closer to the community.

Bringing awareness to where women are

Launched as part of Pink October, the campaign has already become a model for year-round outreach. The pink truck, operated by an all-female team from BCI, is equipped with advanced digital mammography systems that deliver screening in a comfortable and private setting.

The mobile unit travels across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, with plans to expand to Dubai and Sharjah soon. Throughout October and November, it conducts screenings at key institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Etihad Airways Headquarters, General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, the Ministry of Justice, and community centers such as Family Development Foundation branches.

On weekends, it parks at malls where awareness sessions and self-examination demonstrations draw women of all ages. Dr Diaeddine Trad, Director & Consultant Medical Oncology, BCI, Al Ain, explained the motivation behind the campaign. “The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the chances of successful treatment. Many women hesitate because of distance, time, or fear. We wanted to remove those barriers and meet women where they are,” the doctor said. Inside the pink truck, the environment is calm and professional. Women are greeted by female technicians who guide them through the screening process. The high-resolution mammography system produces precise images, while the team ensures a reassuring and dignified experience throughout.

At each stop, BCI’s specialists also conduct educational talks on breast health, teaching participants how to perform self-examinations and recognise early warning signs. “Screening should not just be about technology. It is also about conversation, about helping women understand their bodies and feel empowered to take charge of their health,” said Dr Nehad Abdul Razzaq Abdulla Kazim Albastaki, Consultant Breast Imaging & Interventional Radiology, BCI.

One of the participants, Maryam Al Darmaki said the session changed her perspective. “I didn’t know that early breast cancer could have no symptoms at all. The doctors explained everything so clearly. It felt less like a medical appointment and more like a community gathering that truly cared.”

While October remains a symbolic month, BCI’s work extends far beyond it. The mammogram truck will now operate throughout the year as part of the institute’s broader mission to promote early breast cancer detection across the UAE.

“We are building a sustainable model for community outreach and preventive care. Our goal is to make screening as accessible and routine as possible, not an annual reminder. We thank the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for their continued support and partnership in advancing this important cause,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.

The campaign is already seeing the results. Since its launch, hundreds of women have been screened across multiple emirates. The response from public and private entities, as well as from the community, has been overwhelmingly positive, driven by the campaign’s accessibility and comfort. For those requiring further assessment, BCI ensures seamless follow-up at its Breast Centre in Burjeel Medical City, where advanced imaging and same-day diagnosis are available.

The Burjeel Breast Centre

The Burjeel Breast Centre, launched in April 2025, anchors this network of care. The all-female team, led by Dr Nehad Abdul Razzaq Abdulla Kazim Albastaki offers same-day appointments and same-day diagnosis using HOLOGIC’s 3Dimensions Mammography System. Test samples are processed on the same day to speed up diagnosis.

The AI-assisted imaging helps detect abnormalities more accurately, especially in dense breast tissue, reducing false diagnoses. The centre also has a specialised breast reconstruction team to support patients who require surgical intervention.

Beyond clinical care, the centre has introduced a Survivorship Programme that supports women after treatment through counseling, wellness sessions, and lifestyle guidance. It will soon open a Survivorship Lounge, a first-of-its-kind initiative, providing a supportive space for survivors to access resources, guidance, and community-led support.

Beyond awareness

What makes the Scan for Life campaign distinctive is its integration of education, technology, and empathy. It represents a promise that access to life-saving care should not depend on geography or circumstances. It does not stop at awareness but continues into action, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. “Every woman screened today is one step closer to saving a life tomorrow. This is how awareness translates into impact,” said Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncology and Director of Burjeel Breast Centre.

Dr Nadia Abdelwahed, Specialist Medical Oncology at BCI, said: “What makes this campaign truly special is how close it is to people. More than a screening, it’s about providing women with reassurance and emotional support that helps ease the anxiety often associated with cancer. When a woman feels heard and understood by her medical team, that’s where true healing begins.”

Through this initiative, BCI is redefining how healthcare systems can reach out, listen, and care. More than mere awareness, this community-centered care shows the crucial role of early detection in the fight against cancer.