E-Invoicing is more than a compliance requirement – it is a business transformation

Successful implementation requires a comprehensive review of finance, tax, operations, procurement, and billing processes

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 8:15 AM
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The UAE's e-invoicing framework will reshape the way businesses create, process, and manage transactions. While many organisations view it as an IT upgrade, successful implementation requires a comprehensive review of finance, tax, operations, procurement, and billing processes.

The real challenge lies in ensuring that your systems, workflows, and people are aligned before the mandate comes into effect.

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At Moore JFC, we don't simply provide technology — we deliver a complete implementation strategy.

Our multidisciplinary team of tax, regulatory, and technology specialists works closely with your organisation to:

  • Assess your e-invoicing readiness

  • Review and redesign invoicing workflows

  • Align ERP and billing systems with regulatory requirements

  • Identify process gaps and compliance risks

  • Develop practical implementation roadmaps

  • Manage integration, testing, and change management

  • Support your teams through every stage of the transition

Backed by our proprietary e-invoicing solution, JFC Fatoora, and our extensive experience in digital compliance transformation, we help businesses move beyond regulatory obligations to build efficient, future-ready finance functions.

Guiding Businesses.

Enabling Compliance.

Driving Digital Transformation.


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