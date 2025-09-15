Dubai Taxi Company sets new course with record growth

December 2023 marked a proud and historic moment for Dubai Taxi Company — our official listing on the Dubai Financial Market. This milestone is more than just a ﬁnancial achievement; it’s a reﬂection of the trust and conﬁdence that our investors, partners, and the wider community have placed in us. It also reaffirms our deep commitment to transparency, strong governance, and delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders.

From our humble beginnings in 1994 with a small fleet of taxis, DTC has grown into a household name and a key player in Dubai’s mobility landscape. Today, we stand at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and service excellence — yet we’ve never forgotten our roots or the people we serve every day. Throughout 2024, we have delivered record achievements across multiple fronts. Operationally, we enhanced fleet efficiency and customer satisfaction. Financially, we posted robust results, with revenue increasing by 12% to AED 2.20 billion and net profit rising by 18% year-on-year on a comparable basis. This strong performance allowed us to distribute

AED 281.6 million in dividends, in line with our policy of returning 85% of profits to shareholders. Our leadership in the mobility sector continues to expand. Today, DTC operates the largest taxi fleet in the Emirates with 45% market share, supported by a growing number of limousines, delivery bikes, and school buses. In 2024 alone, we doubled our airport vehicle capacity and completed 5.9 million airport trips. More importantly, we accelerated our sustainability agenda — over 88% of our fleet is now eco-friendly, and we are well on track to meet the RTA’s 2027 target ahead of schedule. Our progress would not have been possible without the power of strategic partnerships. Our collaboration with Bolt the global mobility provider, launched in December 2024, exceeded expectations with one million complete trips in its first month. We remain grateful to our long-standing partners — RTA, Dubai Airports, Enoc, Talabat UAE, and Tabby — for their continued support and shared vision. Becoming a publicly listed company has brought with it a renewed commitment to corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence. We have embraced this transformation wholeheartedly, guided by robust frameworks that safeguard stakeholder trust and long- term value.

Looking ahead, our ambitions remain bold. In December 2024, we launched our five-year corporate strategy (2025–2029), anchored by our vision to be the “Preferred Mobility Choice for Everyone.” With a clear mission to lead in safe, digital, and sustainable mobility solutions, we will continue to explore new markets, expand into adjacent verticals, and invest in technologies such as AI, autonomous vehicles, and smart mobility platforms. Dubai Taxi Company stands ready to shape the future of transportation — rooted in innovation, inspired by purpose, and committed to delivering excellence every step of the way.