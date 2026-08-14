Dubai offers opportunities to Pakistani entrepreneurs

Dubai offers Pakistani entrepreneurs’ tremendous opportunities across diverse sectors, and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai is committed to helping businesses understand the market, identify potential partners, navigate challenges and build sustainable operations, its top official says.

Shabbir Merchant, Chairman, PBC-Dubai, said his organisation is keen to strengthen collaboration with government entities, chambers of commerce and business councils in both countries, ensuring that the Pakistani business community remains well connected and well positioned to contribute to the UAE’s economic growth.

“PBC-Dubai serves as an important bridge between the Pakistani business community and the UAE’s dynamic and highly competitive business environment. Our role goes beyond networking; we aim to facilitate meaningful business connections, promote trade and investment opportunities, and provide our members with a platform to learn, collaborate and grow,” Merchant told Khaleej Times.

Excerpts from the interview:

One initiative you believe will significantly boost UAE–Pakistan bilateral business ties?

I believe that creating a more structured UAE–Pakistan Business and Investment Facilitation Platform could significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment. Such a platform can bring together serious investors, exporters, importers, manufacturers and service providers from both countries and connect them with the right business counterparts.

We should move beyond traditional networking and focus on sector-specific B2B matchmaking, investment opportunities, trade delegations and market-access programmes. Pakistan has strong capabilities in sectors such as food and agriculture, textiles, construction materials, technology, pharmaceuticals and professional services, while the UAE offers an exceptional gateway to regional and global markets.

PBC-Dubai represents a diverse and growing membership base. What’s your top priority for helping members start new ventures or strengthen their existing businesses in the UAE?

Our top priority is to make PBC Dubai a practical business-support platform, rather than simply a networking organisation. Whether a member is entering the UAE market for the first time or already has an established business, we want them to find meaningful value through PBC.

This includes facilitating introductions to relevant stakeholders, sharing market knowledge, creating networking and B2B opportunities, encouraging partnerships, and providing access to seminars and expert sessions on areas such as taxation, corporate regulations, finance, technology and business development.

We also want to strengthen the connection between established businesses and emerging entrepreneurs. By creating an environment where members can share knowledge, collaborate and explore partnerships, we can help Pakistani businesses build stronger, more resilient and sustainable operations in the UAE.

Looking ahead, what initiatives do you plan to introduce to make this platform even more effective in strengthening UAE–Pakistan bilateral trade and economic ties?

Going forward, our focus will be on making PBC Dubai more digitally connected, commercially focused and internationally engaged. A key initiative in this direction is our PBC Application, which is designed to bring our members closer together through a dedicated digital platform. The application provides members with easier access to the PBC community, membership information, business networking opportunities, events and relevant updates, while helping members discover and connect with businesses across different sectors.

We also intend to further expand sector-focused business delegations, B2B matchmaking sessions, trade and investment forums, knowledge-sharing programmes and stronger collaboration with chambers and business councils in Pakistan and the UAE.

Another important area will be empowering our younger entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs by giving them greater opportunities for mentorship, exposure and cross-border business connections.

Dubai hosts a wide range of major trade exhibitions throughout the year. Does PBC-Dubai facilitate or encourage the participation of Pakistani businesses in these events to help promote Pakistani products and expand their footprint in the UAE market?

Absolutely. Dubai’s exhibitions and trade shows provide an excellent platform for Pakistani companies to showcase their capabilities, meet international buyers and understand global market trends. PBC Dubai strongly encourages our members to participate in relevant exhibitions and industry events.

We see these platforms not simply as opportunities to display products, but as a means of building relationships, generating leads, identifying distributors and exploring new markets. PBC can play an important role by creating awareness among members about relevant exhibitions, facilitating business connections and encouraging collective participation where appropriate.

Pakistan has a strong and diverse manufacturing and services base, and our objective is to ensure that Pakistani businesses receive greater international visibility. By leveraging Dubai’s position as a global trade and logistics hub, we can help Pakistani companies use the UAE as a launchpad to expand their footprint across the GCC and beyond.

PBC Mobile App – Connecting Business Community

“We are proud to launch the PBC-Dubai mobile app — a smart and comprehensive platform created to bring our business community closer, strengthen communication, and unlock new opportunities for our members,” says Merchant.

The app provides convenient access to the member directory and business groups, enabling members to connect with businesses and professionals across diverse industries. Members can showcase their products and services through marketplace and my products, share requirements through wishlist and RFQs, and discover and register for events and RSVP. Stay connected with the latest news and announcements and newsletters, while chat and broadcast enables direct communication and official updates. Members can also manage their personal and business profiles, access committees, tenure, elections, jobs, reports and analytics, and receive assistance through contact support.

The PBC-Dubai app brings everything together in one convenient platform helping members connect, collaborate, promote their businesses, and discover opportunities anytime, anywhere.