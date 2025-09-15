Dubai mobility revolution: DTC and Bolt's transformative partnership

The partnership between Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) and Bolt, a world-renowned ride-hailing service, officially began in late 2024. Since then, it has been one of the most impactful collaborations in the region.

“Through this partnership, Bolt gained access to a trusted and regulated taxi fleet, allowing us to integrate DTC taxis directly into our app,” says Vasileios Chatziaslanis, General Manager of Bolt in Dubai. “Two major milestones define our early success. The first is reaching one million trips within just 41 days of launch, an unprecedented growth curve that highlights both the scale of demand for our services and the synergies that define this partnership. The second is the official launch of taxis on the Bolt app, which marked a significant expansion in our mobility offering and instantly elevated our presence in the market,” he adds.

What makes this experience in Dubai truly special is the strong alignment in vision between both organisations. DTC brings decades of operational expertise and public trust, while Bolt contributes agility, innovation, and a user-first platform powered by global technology. Both companies are not simply delivering a service; they are shaping a smarter, safer, and more seamless mobility experience for the city.

“This partnership goes beyond formal roles,” says Chatziaslanis. “It is a genuine collaboration built on shared values and a joint commitment to transforming urban mobility in Dubai.”

Together, DTC and Bolt are working to support Dubai’s vision to become a global benchmark for urban mobility and align with government directives to shift 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing in the coming years.

“Dubai is a city that sets the standard for smart, forward-thinking urban development,” says Chatziaslanis. “Operating in such an environment challenges us to keep innovating and adapting to local needs. It’s a model we’re proud to be part of and one that reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of urban transport in Dubai.”

Bolt sees Dubai as a launchpad into the region. The company intends to deepen its penetration in Dubai by offering a wider range of mobility options and in-app personalisation. It also wants to expand across some key Emirates and introduce more demand-driving partnerships and localised features, like loyalty programmes and in-app content, designed specifically for users in this region.

In the long run, Bolt wants to become the go-to app for everyday transportation by delivering unmatched convenience, fairness in pricing, and trusted local partnerships.