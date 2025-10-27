Dubai Heights Academy reaches new heights with world-class new secondary building

Dubai Heights Academy, a KHDA rated ‘Very Good’ British Curriculum school in Al Barsha South, continues to redefine excellence in education with the opening of their new secondary building, purpose-built to nurture the next generation of innovators and leaders.

The building opened its doors in August 2025, welcoming students to a modern learning environment featuring cutting-edge laboratories and studios for science, computer science, food technology, music and drama, complemented by a 380-seat auditorium — as well as design and technology facilities, featuring spaces for product design, electronics, textiles, graphics and robotics. Beyond academics, it offers exceptional sports and recreational amenities, including a multi-purpose indoor sports hall, a rooftop court, access to an outdoor sports field and a 25-metre swimming pool.

Every aspect of the design reflects Dubai Heights Academy’s philosophy: “Every Child, Every Mind, Everybody Matters.”

The school is also widely recognised for its outstanding wellbeing provision from Foundation Stage through to Sixth Form and offers exclusive opportunities unmatched by other schools, including partnerships with MIT and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy.

Alison Lamb, School Principal shares: “Our new secondary building marks a transformative chapter in our journey of growth from humble beginnings. We’ve listened to our community and invested in what truly enriches the student experience, going beyond what other schools are doing, by creating a space that reflects our values and vision for education. It is hard to put into words just how inspiring these new spaces are, and I warmly invite you to come and see them for yourself.”

With discounted fees starting at Dh30,000, Dubai Heights Academy remains one of Dubai’s fastest-growing, most affordable British curriculum schools.

